IPL 2016 Winner: Sunrisers Hyderabad

David Warner led Sunrisers Hyderabad to their first IPL title since the franchise's debut in 2013, as they defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore in the final. The season preceded significant controversy surrounding corruption charges on two of its most popular franchises - Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals - and the two were eventually handed a two-year ban from the competition. Rising Pune Supergiant and Gujarat Lions replaced both sides in the 2016 season, with the latter topping the table under Suresh Raina's captaincy. The season, however, is remembered best for Virat Kohli's superhuman performances; he scored 973 runs in 16 matches, which - to this date - remains a record for most runs in a season. While Kohli took the Orange Cap, SRH's Bhuvneshwar Kumar ended as the highest wicket-taker (23 wickets in 17 games). In the final, SRH crushed RCB with a narrow 8-run win to lift their maiden IPL trophy.

The sun rose for Hyderabad in 2016. (BCCI)

