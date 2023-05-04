Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / IPL 2016 Winner: Sunrisers Hyderabad

IPL 2016 Winner: Sunrisers Hyderabad

ByHT Sports Desk
May 04, 2023 05:53 PM IST

The Sunrisers Hyderabad lifted their first IPL title under David Warner's captaincy, as they defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore in the final.

David Warner led Sunrisers Hyderabad to their first IPL title since the franchise's debut in 2013, as they defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore in the final. The season preceded significant controversy surrounding corruption charges on two of its most popular franchises - Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals - and the two were eventually handed a two-year ban from the competition. Rising Pune Supergiant and Gujarat Lions replaced both sides in the 2016 season, with the latter topping the table under Suresh Raina's captaincy. The season, however, is remembered best for Virat Kohli's superhuman performances; he scored 973 runs in 16 matches, which - to this date - remains a record for most runs in a season. While Kohli took the Orange Cap, SRH's Bhuvneshwar Kumar ended as the highest wicket-taker (23 wickets in 17 games). In the final, SRH crushed RCB with a narrow 8-run win to lift their maiden IPL trophy.

The sun rose for Hyderabad in 2016. (BCCI)
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Catch all the Latest Cricket News and Live score along with IPL 2023 and IPL schedule related updates on Hindustan Times
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

Topics
sunrisers hyderabad david warner
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP