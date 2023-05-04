Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / IPL 2017 Winner: Mumbai Indians

IPL 2017 Winner: Mumbai Indians

ByHT Sports Desk
May 04, 2023 06:04 PM IST

Rohit Sharma led Mumbai Indians to their third IPL title in the 2017 edition, as they defeated Rising Pune Supergiant in a low-scoring thriller.

Rohit Sharma added a third IPL title to his cabinet as captain - and fourth overall - as his Mumbai Indians side defeated Rising Pune Supergiant in a dramatic final in the 2017 edition. After putting only 129/8 on the board, the MI bowlers, led by Mitchell Johnson (3/26), produced an emphatic performance to hold Steve Smith's RPS a run short in the title clash. MI were dominant throughout the season, finishing at the top of the table with 20 points; however, it was a forgettable season for previous year's finalists Royal Challengers Bangalore, as they ended at the bottom with 10 losses. Sunrisers Hyderabad's David Warner was the Orange Cap holder with 641 runs to his name, while his teammate Bhuvneshwar Kumar - on the second-successive occasion - won the Purple Cap, this time with 26 wickets in 14 matches.

Mumbai Indians won their third IPL title in 2017. (AP)
Topics
mumbai indians rohit sharma
