IPL 2018: Chennai Super Kings matches moved to Pune; fresh CSK schedule

Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK’s) Indian Premier League (IPL) matches have been shifted from MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai to Pune, the league authorities confirmed on Thursday. (IPL Schedule) (IPL results and standings)

The decision was taken by the BCCI and the IPL governing council after the local police said they would not be able to guarantee the security of the players amidst protests over the Cauvery water sharing dispute.

The remaining six matches of CSK, beginning with the visit of Rajasthan Royals on April 20, will now be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association’s International Stadium.

CSK’s first home game of IPL 2018, against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), was played in the back drop of massive protests regarding Cauvery water sharing dispute between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu rocking the city.

In the stadium, an identified protestor flung a shoe at CSK’s Ravindra Jadeja during the match.

The BCCI had short-listed four cities to host matches but eventually Pune was finalised since CSK captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is familiar with the conditions having played two seasons with Rising Pune Supergiants.

CSK’s home schedule:

April 20, 2018: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals

April 28, 2018: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians

April 30, 2018: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Daredevils

May 5, 2018: Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

May 13, 2018: Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

May 20, 2018: Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab