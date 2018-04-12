IPL 2018: Rajasthan Royals trump Delhi Daredevils in rain-affected game

Rajasthan Royals’ first Indian Premier League (IPL) game in Jaipur after a two-year ban promised much on Wednesday. The rain gods, however, had some other plans. (Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Daredevils, highlights)

Heavy rain lashed the Rajasthan capital as the IPL match became a curtailed affair. The home fans, however, had something to cheer about as their team clinched the game against Delhi Daredevils by 10 runs (DLS). (Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Daredevils, full cricket score)

The Royals were 153 for five in 17.5 overs when rain stopped play. The match resumed just before midnight with Delhi Daredevils being set a revised target of 71 runs from six overs. The visitors could manage only 60/4 and lost their second straight match.

The start of Daredevils’ chase was ominous as Colin Munro was run out of the first ball of Krishnappa Gowtham’s over. Dhawal Kulakrni increased the pressure by giving only five runs in the second over.

With the asking rate rising, Glenn Maxwell took Jaydev Unadkat to the cleaners in the third over with a six and two fours. Before he could cause further damage, the Australian Maxwell was caught by Royals wicketkeeper Jos Bauttler off Ben Laughlin in the fourth over.

Daredevils’ hopes further evaporated as Rishabh Pant was dismissed by Jaydev Unadkat in the fifth over. With 25 needed from last over, Daredevils could manage only 14 and lost the match.

Groundsmen with covers during the Rajasthan Royals-Delhi Daredevils match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. (IPL)

Earlier, it was Ajinkya Rahane and Sanju Samson who gave much delight to the fans. Rahane, who was handed captaincy only after Steve Smith’s exit due to ball-tampering, played they way he is expected to. There was no unnecessary bravado from the 29-year-old skipper at the top.

He lost his opening partner D’Arcy Short in the second over but was unaffected. Rahane relied on singles, twos and found the gaps well in his 40-ball 45 knock. However, he had little support at the other end.

IPL’s costliest player Ben Stokes, who was bought for Rs 12.5 crore, again failed to come to the party and was dismissed by Trent Boult while batting on 16.

READ | IPL 2018: Cauvery turmoil forces BCCI to shift Chennai Super Kings games to Pune

But after that came a blitz from Sanju Samson that saw Royals’ run-rate sky-rocket. The wicketkeeper-batsman took just 22 balls to reach 37, with the help of two huge sixes and two fours. He departed as he misjudged a delivery from Shahbaz Nadeem and was bowled in the 11th over.

The Delhi Daredevils’ spinner struck again in the 14th over, accounting for the wicket of Rahane. The batsman edged to a straight delivery and was caught by Chris Morris at point.

With Rahane back in the pavilion, Jos Buttler tried to up the ante with an 18-ball 29 but was bowled by Mohammed Shami in the 18th over. Soon after his departure, rain stopped play.