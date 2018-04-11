IPL 2018, Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Delhi Daredevils (DD), live cricket score

Ajinkya Rahane-led Rajasthan Royals and Gautam Gambhir-captained Delhi Daredevils face off in an Indian Premier League encounter at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur today, with both teams looking for their first win of the campaign. While Delhi had lost by six wickets to Kings XI Punjab in their opener, Royals suffered a humiliating nine-wicket loss at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad in their opening game. Get live cricket score of IPL 2018 match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Daredevils at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, here. (LIVE UPDATES | LIVE STREAMING INFO)

If you can’t see the full scorecard of Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Delhi Daredevils (DD), IPL 2018, Sawai Mansingh Stadium, then click here.