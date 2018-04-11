 IPL 2018, Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Delhi Daredevils (DD), live cricket score | cricket | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 11, 2018-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

IPL 2018, Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Delhi Daredevils (DD), live cricket score

Get live cricket score of IPL 2018 match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Daredevils at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, here. Ajinkya Rahane-led Rajasthan Royals and Gautam Gambhir’s Delhi Daredevils are both aiming for their first win of the season

cricket Updated: Apr 11, 2018 17:55 IST
HT Correspondent
Rajasthan Royals are aiming a comeback after losing their opening game in IPL 2018. Get live cricket score of IPL 2018 match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Daredevils at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, here.
Rajasthan Royals are aiming a comeback after losing their opening game in IPL 2018. Get live cricket score of IPL 2018 match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Daredevils at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, here. (AFP)

Ajinkya Rahane-led Rajasthan Royals and Gautam Gambhir-captained Delhi Daredevils face off in an Indian Premier League encounter at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur today, with both teams looking for their first win of the campaign. While Delhi had lost by six wickets to Kings XI Punjab in their opener, Royals suffered a humiliating nine-wicket loss at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad in their opening game. Get live cricket score of IPL 2018 match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Daredevils at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, here. (LIVE UPDATES |  LIVE STREAMING INFO)

If you can’t see the full scorecard of Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Delhi Daredevils (DD), IPL 2018, Sawai Mansingh Stadium, then click here.

tags

more from cricket
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Promotional Feature