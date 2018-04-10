IPL 2018 live streaming: Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Daredevils - Where to follow RR vs DD live

Live streaming of Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Delhi Daredevils (DD), Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, is available online. Rajasthan Royals will need to regroup quickly after suffering a loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad when they face Delhi Daredevils in what will be their first IPL home game in five years at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Wednesday. Match starts at 8:00 PM IST. (IPL 2018 FULL COVERAGE)

Both RR and DD were outplayed in their opening games and will be itching to bounce back.

DD were severely hit by KL Rahul’s fastest fifty against Kings XI Punjab, losing to the R Ashwin-led side by six wickets.

RR, on the other hand, could never cope with the bowling might of SRH and lost by nine wickets on Monday.

When is Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Delhi Daredevils (DD), Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 match?

Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Delhi Daredevils (DD), Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 match will be played on April 11, 2018.

Where will Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Delhi Daredevils (DD), Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 match be played?

Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Delhi Daredevils (DD), Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.

What time will Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Delhi Daredevils (DD), Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 match start?

Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Delhi Daredevils (DD), Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 will start at 08:00 pm IST.

Where will be Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Delhi Daredevils (DD), Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 be telecast live?

Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Delhi Daredevils (DD), Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 match will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD in English Commentary. It will also air on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD in Hindi commentary.

Where can one watch Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Delhi Daredevils (DD), Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 live streaming?

Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Delhi Daredevils (DD), Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 live streaming can be watched on Hotstar. For all live updates, live score, and live commentary one can also visit https://www.hindustantimes.com/ipl-2018/

(With agency inputs)