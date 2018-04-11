IPL 2018, live cricket score, Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs (DD) Delhi Daredevils, live updates

Having lost their opening matches in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Daredevils will both look to bounce back with a win when they face off at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Wednesday. While Daredevils lost to Kings XI Punjab by six wickets on Sunday, Royals were thrashed by nine-wickets by Sunrisers Hyderabad in a lop-sided encounter a day later. Get live cricket score of IPL 2018 match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Daredevils at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, here. (LIVE SCORECARD | LIVE STREAMING INFO)

Returning from a two-year ban, Rajasthan Royals are being captained by Ajinkya Rahane, with Steve Smith unavailable following the ball-tampering scandal last month.

Gautam Gambhir, ignored by Kolkata Knight Riders at the IPL auction earlier this year, is leading Delhi Daredevils, who will be keen on ending the title drought in the tournament this term.

The Teams (From):

Delhi Daredevils: Gautam Gambhir (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Sandeep Lamichhane, Manjot Kalra, Glenn Maxwell, Amit Mishra, Mohammed Shami, Chris Morris, Colin Munro, Shahbaz Nadeem, Naman Ojha, Rishabh Pant, Harshal Patel, Jason Roy, Vijay Shankar, Prithvi Shaw, Rahul Tewatia, Jayant Yadav, Abhishek Sharma, Avesh Khan, Trent Boult, Daniel Christian, Sayan Ghosh, Gurkeerat Singh Mann

Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane (C ), Ankit Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jofra Archer, D’Arcy Short, Dushmantha Chameera, Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, S Midhun, Jaydev Unadkat, Ben Laughlin, Prashant Chopra, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mahipal Lomror, Jatin Saxena, Anureet Singh, Aryaman Birla, Jos Buttler, Heinrich Klaasen, Zahir Khan and Rahul Tripathi