IPL 2019: Amit Mishra is one wicket away from making history

Amit Mishra is just one wicket away from making history in the Indian Premier League. The leg-spinner needs one more scalp to become the first Indian to take 150 wickets in the cash-rich league. Delhi Capitals’ Mishra will be hoping for a place in the eleven for the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, so that he can reach the milestone on Thursday. Mumbai Indians’ Lasith Malinga leads the top wicket-takers list with 157 wickets at the moment. Amit Mishra has taken 149 wickets in 138 matches at an average of 24.13.

Skipper Shreyas Iyer would look to sort out his team’s lower-order woes and strive for consistency when Delhi Capitals face a rampaging Sunrisers Hyderabad in an IPL match in Delhi.

A dramatic lower-order collapse against Kings XI Punjab exposed Delhi’s batting frailties and Iyer would look to plug those holes to stand a chance of taming Sunrisers, who have been on a roll with back-to-back wins.

ALSO READ: IPL 2019: Mohammad Kaif not happy with this ‘unfair practice’ in Indian Premier League

A new look Delhi made a rampaging start to the season with a superb win over three-time former champions Mumbai Indians but since then they have struggled with their lower-order. Delhi are currently fifth in the eight-team standings with two wins and as many loses after four games and consistency is something which they would be looking for. Delhi had failed to score six runs from the last over against Kolkata Knight Riders, thus taking the match to a super over and it was only due to Kagiso Rabada’s superb yorkers, they had managed to scrape through in the end.

However, Delhi’s lower-order came unstuck against Kings XI on Monday night when they inexplicably lost seven wickets for eight runs to lose the game by 14 runs.

Delhi were 144 for three in the 17th over, chasing 167 before being bowled out for 152 in 19.2 overs.

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published: Apr 04, 2019 15:53 IST