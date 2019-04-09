IPL 2019, CSK vs KKR Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch, Live Coverage on TV and Online

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings will be focussing on containing the big-hitting batsman Andre Russell when they take on Kolkata Knight Riders in an IPL match here on Tuesday.In a clash between two teams with a battery of quality spinners, a batsman of Russell’s calibre may just prove to be the difference between the two sides.Both the teams have four wins each and have been in pretty impressive form. Both will be eyeing victory to go at the top of the points table.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led CSK, which beat Kings XI Punjab here on Saturday rather convincingly, will be wary of the Dinesh Karthik’s KKR.The Knight Riders are also coming off an all-round clinical win over Rajasthan Royals on Sunday night.With two teams having an array of top-notch spinners, the onus would be on the batsmen to counter them, given the nature of the pitch at MA Chidambaram stadium.

Where is the IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders being played?

The IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders will be played in Chennai.

What time does the IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders begin?

The IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders will begin at 8 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the IPL?

The IPL will be shown on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch online live streaming of the IPL?

The IPL live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports-news

First Published: Apr 09, 2019 13:49 IST