IPL 2019, CSK vs KKR: How MS Dhoni can stop Andre Russell blitz in Chennai

Chennai Super Kings take on Kolkata Knight Riders in what is the top of the table clash. While CSK have won matches owing to the depth of the squad, KKR are currently at the top primarily because of the phenomenon Andre Russell.

Andre Russell has walked out and dismantled four bowling attacks so far and has done it in his own ferocious way. His 207 runs have come at a strike rate of 268.83 and he’s struck a boundary every 2.6 deliveries.

So how will MS Dhoni try to stop this RussellMania? There are few options the CSK skipper can explore:

1) Using Imran Tahir - Imran Tahir has the ability to spin the ball big, he has variations up his sleeve and he has an unflappable temperament. Yes, he might be tonked by Russell, but Tahir will still give the ball air and he will still fire in the googly to get him out.

Hence, we now look at numbers - Since 2015, Russell has bludgeoned all bowling variations, but has stalled against leg-spin. Against leg-spinners, the Jamaican has managed to score only 101 runs off 79 balls and has been sent back packing on four occasions.

Dhoni will toss the ball to Tahir when Russell saunters in and takes guard!

2) Around the wicket, aiming for the blockhole - We remember the sixes, the ferocious power, but in the midst of all the carnage there are two balls which stand out. Mohammed Shami came from around the wicket, fired in a yorker and smashed the stumps out. Russell walked away, but was recalled after the umpires saw only three fielders in the ring.

Kagiso Rabada screamed in, nailed the perfect yorker and uprooted the middle peg. Russell was defeated, again. A certain tactic which MS Dhoni might use.

So, we look at numbers - Since 2015, Russell has scored only nine runs when up against 17 yorkers or bouncers from around the wicket. He has been dismissed twice while doing so.

In the previous match against Kings XI Punjab, Dhoni tossed the ball to Deepak Chahar and after a wayward start, the young seamer found his spot and nailed consistent yorkers. Also, in Scott Kuggeleijn, CSK have a bowler with extra pace who can attack Russell from around the wicket. He can either bowl short, tuck the Jamaican with pace or look for the blockhole.

So, there are ways to stop the RussellMania, who has the temperament now?

First Published: Apr 09, 2019 10:34 IST