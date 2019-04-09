IPL 2019, CSK vs KKR: MS Dhoni’s mixed bag against KKR spinners pose questions to Dinesh Karthik

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has looked in good form this season, and has already won few games for his side. However, the biggest test for him and his side will be up against Kolkata Knight Riders, a side which is riding the Andre Russell boost.

Captain Dhoni might get the better of Russell, but the batsman Dhoni needs to play his cards very carefully against the KKR spin attack. Dinesh Karthik will attack the right-hander with his spinners on a sluggish track in Chepauk and this is where we need to take a look at his numbers against the different spinners.

While the CSK skipper has dominated Kuldeep Yadav (35 runs in 24 balls, dismissed: twice) he has struggled to get going against Sunil Narine.

Dhoni has faced 57 balls from Narine, but has managed to score on 29 runs. Although he has not been dismissed by the spinner, the strike rate which reads 50.88 is a cause of concern. Opposition captains normally attack Dhoni with spin at the beginning of his innings and this is what Dinesh Karthik will try to do.

This match is a top of the table clash, and much will depend on how the skippers react to the different scenarios. Karthik will know the Chennai surface and he knows the strengths of Dhoni, the big question is how will he react when the CSK skipper strides out to take guard?

