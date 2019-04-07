IPL 2019: Virat Kohli joins Suresh Raina in Indian Premier League elite list

Virat Kohli became the second batsman to score 800 runs against a single opposition in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as he achieved the feat during the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals on Sunday. Suresh Raina is the only other player to do this as he has 803 runs against Mumbai Indians.

Virat Kohli played an uncharacteristic sedate knock as Delhi Capitals restricted Royal Challengers Bangalore to 149 for eight in their Indian Premier League match.

Still chasing their first win of the season, RCB batsmen found the going tough as the wicket was extremely tough for stroke-making. The ball was not coming on to the bat and the batsmen had to use muscle power than timing.

Kohli went almost a-run-a-ball before hitting two sixes late in his innings, consuming 33 balls for his 41.

Had it not been for Kohli and Moeen Ali’s contributions, RCB would have been in deep trouble. Ali hit a 18-ball 32.

South Africa paceman Kagiso Rabada (4/21) accounted for four RCB batsmen.

Earlier, Kohli on Friday slammed the “unacceptable” effort of his pacers at the Chinnaswamy Stadium after the hosts suffered their fifth straight loss in the Indian Premier League.

Chasing 206, KKR were able to score 66 runs off the last 24 balls to snatch a sensational five-wicket win from RCB, who are yet to win a match this season.

“There is no guessing there (about where we lost the game), the last 4 four overs that we bowled was just unacceptable. We needed to be more clever, nothing came off and we just cracked under pressure. That’s been our story this season so far,” Kohli said after the five-wicket loss.

