Graeme Smith and Kevin Pietersen’s banter on Twitter is breaking the internet

Former South African captain Graeme Smith became an instant hero when he decided to come to out to bat, despite a broken hand, against Australia in the second innings of the Sydney Test match in 2009. While he could not save his team from defeat, his courageous decision was hailed by fans and pundits alike.

On Sunday a Twitter user paid tribute to Smith by refering to the knock. “@GraemeSmith49 for some reason YouTube recommended me to watch your ‘09 Sydney innings again. At a time when I was feeling little low on confidence, this video reminded me what human grit and determination can do. This remains one of the most memorable moment in cricket for me!”

Smith obliged by responding to tweet with this graceful message, “Glad I could help a little :)”

But little did the South African know that this would provide fodder to former England captain Kevin Pieterson, known for his ready wit on social media, to indulge in friendly banter. Pietersen referred to Smith’s technique and wrote, “I watch it when I want to feel sick. Graeme bluffed a career with what could only explain as the weirdest technique ever to play cricket.”

But Graeme Smith was quick to respond as he could not let this one go. Smith invoked Pietersen’s famous problems against left-arm spin and tagged wrote this,”Sing with me “ we all love left arm spin, left arm spin” #noidea #vettori #paulharris #shakib #ojha #jadeja #yuvi”

This banter is being enjoyed by cricket fans world over. What is great to see that both these former cricketer have a funny bone in them and are taking this in the right spirit.

Grame Smith made his mark in the world of cricket with his gutsy batting at the top of the order and remains one of the most successful Test captains in the history of the game.

Kevin Pietersen on the other hand will go down in history books as a modern day great in the long list of legendary batsmen to have come out of England. His captaincy though wasn’t anywhere close to that of Smith

