Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - CSK Vs DC, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

IPL 2020 - CSK Vs DC, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

The big clash between DC and CSK of IPL 2020 is being played at Sharjah. The toss went in favour of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who decided to bat first. Here are the updates from the match.

cricket Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 22:48 IST
(HTPhoto)
         

Chasing a target of 180 runs in today's IPL match, Delhi Capitals's score at the end of 15 overs was 129 runs for the loss of 3 wickets.

The 11th over of the innings was bowled by Sam Curran and it was an expensive one as 12 runs came off the over.

The 12th over of the innings was bowled by Dwayne Bravo who kept things tight, conceding just 8 runs.

Karn Sharma bowled an expensive 13th over of the innings where 13 runs came from the over.

The 14th over of the innings was bowled by Dwayne Bravo who had a decent over as 9 runs came off it.

11 runs came off the 15th over of the innings bowled by Karn Sharma.

The current run rate at the end of 15 over is 8.6. At the same stage, CSK were 112/3. Delhi Capitals need 51 of the next 5 overs at the required rate of 10.2.

