IPL 2020, CSK vs KKR: ‘I played IPL until I was 39,’ Ashish Nehra doesn’t feel CSK need a revamp

For the first time in the history of Indian Premier League (IPL), MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings won’t compete in the playoffs. Following eight losses from 13 games, they are officially out of the qualification race.

CSK’s ouster has caused a huge commotion on social media. The players are getting highly criticized for being rusty on the field and struggling with their fitness. Even skipper MS Dhoni faced the hit for his out of gas appearance. Their failed attempt of discovering the ‘spark in youngsters’ has now fueled the idea of getting the squad revamped in 2021.

A majority of stars are either 35 or nearing forty. The age factor of Dhoni & Co has fed this idea but former CSK pacer Ashish Nehra has something else to say. On the flip side, Nehra strongly believes that the age bracket of 30-35 is not something which should matter.

Nehra is one those finest cricketers who challenged the age factor with his hard work and played professional cricket until he was 39. The veteran asserted that it’s just a bad season for CSK and it shouldn’t be a parameter to measure players’ capabilities.

“We have seen in the IPL, people talk about CSK (players) being 30-35 and in the wrong side of 35. But we have seen what they are capable of doing. It’s just one season and I hope we see the old CSK again next season,” Nehra said on Star Sports.

“MS Dhoni knows how to take it in his stride. We are talking about a guy who is mentally strong. I don’t think it’s that big a deal for him. It hurts when you don’t qualify. But I hope we see MS Dhoni again and the same old CSK.

Nehra’s stand on reshuffling:

“I don’t think so (big reshuffle happening next year). 30-35 is not old. Somebody like me, I played IPL until I was 39. And if with my body, as a fast bowler, I can play at the age of 39, they can play for longer. Maybe Shane Watson... we still hope his presence next year. Apart from that, I don’t think they will look to shuffle it too much.

CSK won their second match in a row as they defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 6 wickets on Thursday. Ruturaj Gaekwad scored 72 off 53 balls while Ravindra Jadeja provided the final flourish.