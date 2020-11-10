IPL 2020 - DC Vs MI, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

cricket

Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 22:15 IST

Chasing a target of 157 runs in today's IPL match, Mumbai Indians's score at the end of 10 overs was 88 runs for the loss of 1 wickets.

Axar Patel bowled the 10th over of the innings where the Mumbai Indians batsmen scored 7 runs from the over.

The 6th over of the innings was bowled by Axar Patel who kept things tight, conceding just 3 runs.

4 runs came off the 7th over of the innings bowled by Pravin Dubey where he kept things tight.

2 runs came off the 8th over of the innings bowled by Axar Patel where he kept things tight.

Pravin Dubey bowled an expensive 9th over of the innings where 14 runs came from the over.

The current run rate at the end of 10 over is 8.8. At the same stage, DC were 75/3. Mumbai Indians need 69 of the next 10 overs at the required rate of 6.9.

