e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 06, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: ‘I have got no worries in terms of safety’, says KKR’s Pat Cummins

IPL 2020: ‘I have got no worries in terms of safety’, says KKR’s Pat Cummins

IPL 2020: Kolkata Knight Riders’ most expensive buy Pat Cummins said that he has no worries regarding the safety protocols in the UAE ahead of Indian Premier League.

cricket Updated: Sep 06, 2020 12:38 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of KKR Pat Cummins.
File image of KKR Pat Cummins.(IPL)
         

Australia all-rounder Pat Cummins is excited for the challenge that is in store for him ahead of the upcoming edition of Indian Premier League which kicks off from September 19th. Cummins, along with the rest of the Australian team, is currently in England for the limited-overs series. The Australia and England players are scheduled to fly directly to the UAE after the series ends on September 16th.

Speaking on the long schedule in front of them, Cummins said that it will be a mental challenge for all the players. “In terms of the mental challenge over here, for sure, it is a long tour and when you add the IPL, you probably go on, especially without seeing your families,” Cummins said in a virtual press conference on Saturday, according to the New Indian Express.

IPL 2020 Full Coverage

“The important thing is you have to be prepared and come up with a game plan to manage yourself,” he added.

Cummins was also questioned whether he has any concerns regarding the safety of players after 13 members of Chennai Super Kings contingent were tested positive of Covid-19 virus last month. In his response, the seamer said that he knows that the organisers have taken every precaution in the book.

“In terms of safety, I have got no worries at all, hearing about the length that they have gone to protect the tournament, the players, staff, it is huge. Here in England too, no stones have been left unturned, we feel really safe and I am sure that it is going to be the same in the UAE as well from whatever I have heard,” Cummins said.

“I know it is going to be a bit different to what an IPL normally feels like, but I hope the cricket is the same,” added the Kolkata Knight Riders pacer,” he further added.

Speaking on playing in hot and humid conditions in the UAE, the pacer said: “I have played in the UAE when it is super hot and that is a nightmare, so we will see. I do not know exactly how hot and humid it is now.”

KKR bought Cummins for Rs 15.5 crore at the auctions last year. The two-time Champions, led by Dinesh Karthik, will be eying their third IPL title this year.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
India calls China’s bluff in Chushul
India calls China’s bluff in Chushul
India must hold Facebook accountable
India must hold Facebook accountable
Several people stabbed in UK’s Birmingham, say police
Several people stabbed in UK’s Birmingham, say police
Rhea joins NCB probe, Showik arrested: Latest developments in Sushant case
Rhea joins NCB probe, Showik arrested: Latest developments in Sushant case
Covid-19 patient raped by ambulance driver in Kerala: Police
Covid-19 patient raped by ambulance driver in Kerala: Police
BJP drums up Sushant campaign, RJD says ‘cheap politics’
BJP drums up Sushant campaign, RJD says ‘cheap politics’
Rajnath Singh says meeting with Iran’s General Hatami was fruitful
Rajnath Singh says meeting with Iran’s General Hatami was fruitful
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputUttarakhand Covid-19 CasesNATA Result 2020Rajnath Singh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In