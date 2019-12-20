e-paper
Friday, Dec 20, 2019
IPL 2020: IPL to allow inter-team loans of capped players - Report

IPL 2020: IPL to allow inter-team loans of capped players - Report

This season will see the transfer window being opened for capped players and it could be an exciting proposition for teams struggling with their balance.

cricket Updated: Dec 20, 2019 08:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kolkata: Mumbai Indians (MI) owner Akash Ambani (L) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) coach Stephen Fleming at an interaction with media(PTI)
         

The Indian Premier League for the first time in the 2020 edition will allow loans of capped players between teams midway through the season. Last season, uncapped players were allowed to be loaned during the season and a five-day trading window was opened after the halfway stage, but none of teams used the opportunity. This season will see the transfer window being opened for capped players and it could be an exciting proposition for teams struggling with their balance.

ALSO READ: IPL auctions - Complete list of players

“The IPL has set the condition that the player needs to have played a maximum of two matches before the halfway mark (28 matches). The arrangement would be between the franchises and the money will be paid from outside the auction purse. The player will not benefit from the transfer, but the IPL would be notified about the transaction,” according to a report in ESPNCricinfo.

The T20 format may be loaded heavily in favour of the batsman but it was the bowlers who were the flavour of Thursday’s auction ahead of the IPL 2020 season. Headlining the day when ~135.95 crore was spent on 61 players—including 33 Indians—was Pat Cummins who went for ~15.50 crore.

“It is obvious bowlers are crucial in T20s,” said Kings XI Punjab coach Anil Kumble after the auction.

Cummins was snapped up by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) who opened bidding at ~15 crore and ended the price war between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). That price is the maximum any team has paid for an overseas player after Ben Stokes was bought for ~14.5 crore by Rising Pune Supergiant in 2017.

Cummins, whose base price was ~2 crore, has over 6,000 international runs but that is a bonus for the Sydneysider whose fast bowling abilities have fetched him four fifers and nine four-wicket hauls in Tests, five four-for and one five-wicket haul in One-day Internationals (ODI).

No bowler has gone for this much in the history of the IPL. Jaydev Unadkat’s price tag of ~11.4 crore in 2018 was the highest before this.

