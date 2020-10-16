IPL 2020 - KKR Vs MI, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

cricket

Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 20:51 IST

At the end of 15 overs of the 32nd match of IPL 2020, KKR's total is 95/5. In the last 5 overs, Kolkata Knight Riders managed to score 38 runs for the loss of 1 wicket.

The 11th over was bowled by Jasprit Bumrah which was a decent one as 6 runs came off it along with a wicket.

3 runs came off the 12th over of the innings bowled by Rahul Chahar where he kept things tight.

Nathan Coulter-Nile bowled an expensive 13th over of the innings where the KKR batsmen hit a six and 2 fours scoring 16 runs from the over.

7 runs came off the 14th over of the innings bowled by Rahul Chahar.

Krunal Pandya bowled the 15th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 6 runs from the over.

The run rate at the end of 15th over is 6.3. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 126 runs.

