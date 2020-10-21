e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 21, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020, KXIP vs DC: During historic ton, Shikhar Dhawan became only the fifth player to achieve prestigious IPL feat

IPL 2020, KXIP vs DC: During historic ton, Shikhar Dhawan became only the fifth player to achieve prestigious IPL feat

IPL 2020, KXIP vs DC: Dhawan, in the 3rd ball Ravi Bishnoi’s over, smashed a huge six, to take his individual score to 65* in 36 balls. In doing so, he surpassed the 5000-run mark, becoming only the 5th player to join the club.

cricket Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 07:38 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Delhi Capitals batsman Shikhar Dhawan celebrates his century during the Indian Premier League (IPL) T20 cricket match against Kings XI Punjab, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.
Delhi Capitals batsman Shikhar Dhawan celebrates his century during the Indian Premier League (IPL) T20 cricket match against Kings XI Punjab, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.(PTI)
         

It was Shikhar Dhawan’s night in Dubai when Delhi Capitals faced Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League on Tuesday. After winning the toss and electing to bat, Dhawan went on a rampage against KXIP bowlers as he started hammering boundaries, despite wickets tumbling at the other end.

Soon enough, Dhawan went on to register his half century, and in the 13th over, he reached a huge milestone.

Dhawan, in the 3rd ball of Ravi Bishnoi’s over, smashed a huge six, to take his individual score to 65* in 36 balls. In doing so, he surpassed the 5000-run mark, becoming only the 5th player to join the club after Virat Kohli (5759 runs), Suresh Raina (5368 runs), Rohit Sharma (5,158 runs), and David Warner (5,037 runs).

READ | ‘This team may have run out of juice,’ Head coach Stephen Fleming concedes CSK’s season might be over

Dhawan is the third-fastest to reach the landmark having played168 IPL innings to achieve the feat. Only David Warner (135 innings) and Virat Kohli (157 innings) have claimed the milestone became members of the club quicker than Dhawan.

Dhawan, later in the match, went on to create history as he became the first player to register back-to-back hundreds in the Indian Premier League in history. The batsman had also scored a ton in DC’s previous game against Chennai Super Kings.

On the back of Dhawan’s unbeaten 106-run innings, DC went on to post a total of 164 for Kings XI Punjab to chase. They eventually lost the match as KXIP chased down the target in 19 overs.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
India hands back PLA soldier who strayed across contested LAC in Ladakh to China
India hands back PLA soldier who strayed across contested LAC in Ladakh to China
US’ Mike Pompeo, defence chief Mark Esper to visit India next week
US’ Mike Pompeo, defence chief Mark Esper to visit India next week
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
30 million frontline workers to get Covid-19 vaccine in phase 1
30 million frontline workers to get Covid-19 vaccine in phase 1
Bihar 2020: A crucial contest for BJP, JD (U) and RJD
Bihar 2020: A crucial contest for BJP, JD (U) and RJD
2 doctors connected to Hathras case asked to go by hospital
2 doctors connected to Hathras case asked to go by hospital
Shudder when I think of Oct 1947 carnage: Survivor of Pak-based violence in J&K
Shudder when I think of Oct 1947 carnage: Survivor of Pak-based violence in J&K
During historic ton, Dhawan became 5th player to achieve huge IPL feat
During historic ton, Dhawan became 5th player to achieve huge IPL feat
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyCovid-19 casesIPL 2020Tablighi Jamaat membersOdisha Covid-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In