Home / Cricket / IPL 2020, DC vs KKR Live Streaming: When & where to watch Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders on TV and Online

IPL 2020, DC vs KKR Live Streaming: When & where to watch Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders on TV and Online

IPL 2020 Live Streaming, DC vs KKR: All you need to know about live streaming details on Hotstar, match timings, venue for Indian Premier League Match Today between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders.

cricket Updated: Oct 03, 2020 11:59 IST
iPL 2020, KKR vs DC: Live Streaming
iPL 2020, KKR vs DC: Live Streaming
         

IPL 2020, DC vs KKR Live Streaming: In Match 16 of the 2020 Indian Premier League, Delhi Capitals will do battle with Kolkata Knight Riders. Shreyas Iyer-led DC have started off on the right note, winning first two games, but suffered a defeat in the previous match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders got off to a poor start, losing by 49 runs to Mumbai Indians in their first game of the season, but have bounced back strongly to pick up two wins with all-round performances. Both teams have strong bowling line-ups which will get tested on Saturday at smaller Sharjah stadium

READ| IPL 2020, DC vs KKR Preview: Flat deck & small boundaries will test two quality bowling units

Where is the IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders taking place?

The IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders will take place at the harjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah .

At what time does the IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders begin?

The IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders begins at 7:30 PM IST on Saturday (October 3).

Also Read | DC Predicted XI against KKR: Delhi can have one change for KKR game

Where and how to watch live coverage of IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders?

The IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

READ| KKR Predicted XI against DC: Kolkata Knight Riders might drop Narine and hand debut to dashing opener

How to watch IPL 2020 match between DC vs KKR online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2020 match between DC vs KKR will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/

