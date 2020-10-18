e-paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 Live Streaming, SRH vs KKR: When and where to watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live on TV and Online

IPL 2020 Live Streaming, SRH vs KKR: When and where to watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live on TV and Online

IPL 2020 Live Streaming, SRH vs KKR: All you need to know about live streaming details on Hotstar, match timings, venue for Indian Premier League Match Today between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders.

cricket Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 12:39 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
IPL 2020, SRH vs KKR Live Streaming
IPL 2020, SRH vs KKR Live Streaming(PTI)
         

IPL 2020, SRH vs KKR Live Streaming: Struggling Kolkata Knight Riders will take on wounded Sunrisers Hyderabad in the first game of Sunday this week. KKR have made a decision to replace Dinesh Karthik as captain with Eoin Morgan, while SRH are entering the contest on the back of a defeat against Chennai Super Kings. They have had five days of break and to contemplate the mistakes made, and against KKR, they need to put on their best show to return to winning ways. For KKR, they need to figure out their primary Playing XI, to give themselves any change of making it through to the playoffs.

SRH vs KKR Live Score

Here’s all you need to know about SRH vs KKR IPL 2020 Live Streaming:

Also read: Brian Lara highlights main reasons behind KKR’s disappointing performance

Where is the IPL 2020 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders taking place?

The IPL 2020 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

At what time does the IPL 2020 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders begin?

The IPL 2020 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders begins at 3:30 PM IST on Sunday (October 18).

Where and how to watch live coverage of IPL 2020 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders?

The IPL 2020 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2020 match between SRH vs KKR online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2020 match between SRH vs KKR will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the IPL 2020 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/

