IPL 2020 Live Score, SRH vs KKR Match Today: Can Eoin Morgan’s KKR bounce back from Mumbai Indians humiliation?

IPL 2020 Live Score, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): The Indian Premier League 2020 contest between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders will be a battle for a position in the points table. Despite two consecutive defeats, KKR have somehow managed to keep themselves in the top four of the table, with SRH, too, suffering two straight losses. For David Warner & co., this contest is a chance to push themselves on the right side of the table while for the newly appointed KKR captain, the contest against SRH is to defend the fort and keep themselves in top four. Plenty to play for both the teams, but even more for KKR as the last thing they want is to suffer a series of losses like last year and lose a spot in the playoffs.

Andre Russell needs to fire It has not been a good season for Andre Russell who was KKR's match-winner last season. This is why KKR are not able to find consistency. Russell needs to fire today against SRH.





Brian Lara makes interesting points Brian Lara on KKR problems: "Captaincy was a never a problem for KKR. Sunil Narine won them a couple of matches with his bowling while defending a total so he needs to get that (his action) sorted out," Lara said on Star Sports. "Andre Russell needs to get runs, anybody can captain a team. I think they have put more pressure on themselves now, the camera is on them, they've had a change of captain, something is happening in the camp which is not right. That's just the worst defeat for KKR that I've seen," Lara added.





Virender Sehwag on Shubman Gill "Shubman Gill has had many opportunities and now the time has come for KKR to tell him to be a bit more aggressive in the powerplay and if can't, bring him down in the batting order and send someone else up. If you are to win, the start needs to be good. If the foundation is not laid properly, you can't build a solid innings on it," Virender Sehwag told Cricbuzz. Do you agree?





13:00 hrs IST KKR Predicted XI vs SRH The newly appointed KKR captain Eoin Morga suffered a big defeat in his first game as skipper. He will likely make a few changes in the team. KKR Predicted XI against SRH: Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Andre Russell, Chris Green, Lockie Ferguson, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, Kamlesh Nagarkoti





12:55 hrs IST SRH Predicted XI vs KKR Still have not yet picked your Dream XI teams yet? Here, take a look at our Predicted XI for SRH in this game to take some help. SRH Predicted XI against KKR: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan.





12:50 hrs IST Interesting stats before the match - The most expensive buy of the season Pat Cummins has not taken wickets in six games this season. - Kolkata Knight Riders have the worst run rate in PP overs in IPL 2020. - David Warner is the 2nd highest run-getter against KKR, only next to Rohit Sharma.





IPL 2020 Points table dynamics: SRH vs KKR Sunrisers Hyderabad are currently placed at no. 5 position with 6 points and a higher Net Run Rate than Kolkata Knight Riders. KKR are no. 4 position with 8 points, and a defeat to SRH will mean that both the teams will be at 8 points with but SRH having a higher NRR, they will move to 4th position, while KKR will slip to no. 5.





12:40 hrs IST SRH vs KKR - Squads list Hey, guys. The first game of Sunday’s double header between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders is just a few hours away. Hope you guys have your Dream XI teams sorted out by now. What, no!?? What are you waiting for - Here are the squads for both the teams. Fix your Dream XI teams for IPL 2020, SRH vs KKR NOW! Squads: Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik(w), Eoin Morgan(c), Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Chris Green, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna, Sunil Narine, Kuldeep Yadav, Sandeep Warrier, Siddhesh Lad, Nikhil Naik, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh, Ali Khan, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Tom Banton, Manimaran Siddharth Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan, Khaleel Ahmed, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Abhishek Sharma, Prithvi Raj Yarra, Abdul Samad, Sanjay Yadav, Basil Thampi, Virat Singh, Fabian Allen, Billy Stanlake, Bavanaka Sandeep, Jason Holder, Mohammad Nabi, Wriddhiman Saha





12:35 hrs IST SRH vs KKR - Head-to-head SRH vs KKR - Head to Head stats Total games - 18 SRH won - 7 KKR won - 11 NR - 0



