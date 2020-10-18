e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 18, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / In a big relief for KKR, Sunil Narine cleared by IPL Bowling Action Committee

In a big relief for KKR, Sunil Narine cleared by IPL Bowling Action Committee

PL’s Suspect Bowling Action Committee has cleared Narine after reporting him on October 10. He is now cleared to bowl in the IPL 2020.

cricket Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 13:25 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Sunil Narine of Kolkata Knight Riders bowls during match 24 of season 13 of the Dream 11 Indian Premier League (IPL) between the Kings XI Punjab and the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.
Sunil Narine of Kolkata Knight Riders bowls during match 24 of season 13 of the Dream 11 Indian Premier League (IPL) between the Kings XI Punjab and the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.(Sportzpics for BCCI)
         

Kolkata Knight Riders spinner Sunil Narine last week was reported for bowling with a Suspected Illegal Bowling Action during his side’s Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 match against Kings XI Punjab at Abu Dhabi on Saturday. It was a big blow for KKR as he was one of the key overseas players for them. He did not play in the next two games for his side as he worked hard on his action.

Now the hard work has paid off as Narine has been taken off IPL Warning List for a suspect bowling action. IPL’s Suspect Bowling Action Committee has cleared Narine after reporting him on October 10. He is now cleared to bowl in the IPL 2020.

‘KKR requested for an Official Assessment of Mr Narine’s action from the IPL Suspect Bowling Action Committee, submitting action footage in slow motion with back and side angles. The Committee carefully reviewed all the deliveries of action footage sent of Mr Narine with the naked eye and has come to the conclusion that the elbow-bend appears to be within the range of permissible limits. The Committee also noted that Mr. Narine should reproduce the same action going forward in the IPL 2020 matches as presented to the Committee in the video footage,’ a press release from BCCI said.

‘Mr Narine has now been removed from the IPL Suspect Action Warning List.’

The report was made by the on-field umpires according to the IPL’s Suspected Illegal Bowling Action Policy, as per the press release. Narine, as per the rules, will now be placed on the Warning List and will be permitted to continue to bowl in the tournament.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
BrahMos missile test fired from Indian Navy’s stealth destroyer hits bull’s eye
BrahMos missile test fired from Indian Navy’s stealth destroyer hits bull’s eye
There may be second wave of Covid-19 during winters: NITI Aayog’s VK Paul
There may be second wave of Covid-19 during winters: NITI Aayog’s VK Paul
IPL 2020 Live Score: Warner’s SRH vs Morgan’s KKR - Toss upcoming
IPL 2020 Live Score: Warner’s SRH vs Morgan’s KKR - Toss upcoming
India-China prepare for 8th round of military commanders’ talks next week
India-China prepare for 8th round of military commanders’ talks next week
UN official says Al-Qaeda remains close to Taliban in Afghanistan
UN official says Al-Qaeda remains close to Taliban in Afghanistan
Schools, metro trains to resume in these states from Oct 19. Check SOP
Schools, metro trains to resume in these states from Oct 19. Check SOP
‘Something is happening in the camp which is not right’: Lara on KKR
‘Something is happening in the camp which is not right’: Lara on KKR
Navratri 2020: Amit Shah offers prayers at Bahuchara Mata temple in Gujarat
Navratri 2020: Amit Shah offers prayers at Bahuchara Mata temple in Gujarat
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14IPL 2020MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In