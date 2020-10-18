IPL 2020 Points table and updated Orange Cap and Purple Cap list after Delhi Capitals’ win over Chennai Super Kings

cricket

Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 09:28 IST

Delhi Capitals’ reclaimed the top position in the Indian Premier League 2020 points table from Mumbai Indians after beating Chennai Super Kings on Saturday at the Sharjah Stadium. It was a hard-fought victory for DC as they had to grind hard to win against CSK. The match went right down to the wire as DC needed 16 off the last over to win the match. But Axar Patel proved to be the hero as he smashed 3 sixes off Ravindra Jadeja to give DC a five-wicket victory. With the win, DC staked claim to the top position with 14 points from 9 matches and with an NRR of +0.921.

Mumbai Indians were pushed to the second position in the IPL 2020 points table but they have a game in hand and also have a healthy NRR of +1.353.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore’s win over Rajasthan Royals on Saturday did little to change the points table but it certainly cemented their chances of reaching the IPL playoffs.

KKR are placed fourth with eight points from eight matches, while David Warner’s Sunrisers Hyderabad continue to be at fifth with six points. Next to them are MS Dhoni’s three-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings at sixth, also with six points from nine games.Rajasthan Royals’ loss to RCB kept them in the seventh spot while KXIP remain last in the standings.

Orange Cap

Once again, it’s KXIP captain KL Rahul who rules the roost and holds the Orange Cap of IPL 2020 so far with 448 runs at an average of 74.66.

Next to him is Mayank Agarwal (382 runs) at second, followed by Faf du Plessis with 307 runs. Shikhar, who scored 101 runs against CSK, entered the top five in the list, at no 4 position above RCB captain Virat Kohli.

Purple Cap

Kagiso Rabada improved his wickets tally to 19 and has possession of the Purple Cap. At No. 2 is Yuzvendra Chahal, who has taken his wickets tally to 13.

At No. 3, 4 and 5 are RR’s Jofra Archer, Mumbai Indians’ Jasprit Bumrah and DC’s Anrich Nortje with 12 wickets each.