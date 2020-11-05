e-paper
ipl 2020 ipl 2020
IPL 2020 - MI Vs DC, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

IPL 2020 - MI Vs DC, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

Delhi Capitals (DC) won the toss and decided to bowl first in the 57th match of the Indian Premier League, which is being played at Dubai. This is the 13th edition of the IPL.

cricket Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 20:23 IST
(HTPhoto)
         

At the end of 10 overs of the 57th match of IPL 2020, MI's total is 93/2. In the last 5 overs, Mumbai Indians managed to score 41 runs for the loss of 1 wicket.

The 6th over of the innings was bowled by Ravichandran Ashwin and it was an expensive one. MI batsmen hit a six and a four to ensure 11 runs came off the over.

The 7th over of the innings was bowled by Axar Patel. MI's batsmen hit a four to ensure 8 runs came off the over.

The 8th over was bowled by Ravichandran Ashwin. 8 runs came off the over along with a wicket.

Daniel Sams bowled the 9th over of the innings where the MI batsmen hit a four scoring 7 runs from the over.

7 runs came off the 10th over of the innings bowled by Axar Patel.

The run rate at the end of 10th over is 9.3. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 186 runs.

