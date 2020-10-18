IPL 2020 - MI Vs KXIP, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

cricket

Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 22:50 IST

Chasing a target of 177 runs in today's IPL match, Kings XI Punjab's score at the end of 15 overs was 125 runs for the loss of 4 wickets.

15 runs came off the 11th over of the innings bowled by Kieron Pollard which was an expensive one.

Rahul Chahar bowled the 12th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 3 runs from the over.

The 13th over was bowled by Jasprit Bumrah which was a decent one as 3 runs came off it along with a wicket.

9 runs and a wicket came off the 14th over of the innings bowled by Rahul Chahar.

8 runs came off the 15th over of the innings bowled by Krunal Pandya where he kept things tight.

The current run rate at the end of 15 over is 8.3. At the same stage, MI were 114/4. Kings XI Punjab need 52 of the next 5 overs at the required rate of 10.4.

Follow live score and updates from IPL