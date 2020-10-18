e-paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - MI Vs KXIP, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

IPL 2020 - MI Vs KXIP, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

The big clash between KXIP and MI of IPL 2020 is being played at Dubai. The toss went in favour of Mumbai Indians (MI), who decided to bat first. Here are the updates from the match.

cricket Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 22:50 IST
(HTPhoto)
         

Chasing a target of 177 runs in today's IPL match, Kings XI Punjab's score at the end of 15 overs was 125 runs for the loss of 4 wickets.

15 runs came off the 11th over of the innings bowled by Kieron Pollard which was an expensive one.

Rahul Chahar bowled the 12th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 3 runs from the over.

The 13th over was bowled by Jasprit Bumrah which was a decent one as 3 runs came off it along with a wicket.

9 runs and a wicket came off the 14th over of the innings bowled by Rahul Chahar.

8 runs came off the 15th over of the innings bowled by Krunal Pandya where he kept things tight.

The current run rate at the end of 15 over is 8.3. At the same stage, MI were 114/4. Kings XI Punjab need 52 of the next 5 overs at the required rate of 10.4.

