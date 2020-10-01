IPL 2020 - MI Vs KXIP, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

cricket

Updated: Oct 01, 2020 23:01 IST

Chasing a target of 192 runs in today's IPL match, Kings XI Punjab's score at the end of 15 overs was 109 runs for the loss of 5 wickets.

Rahul Chahar bowled an expensive 11th over of the innings where the Kings XI Punjab batsmen hit a six scoring 15 runs from the over.

Jasprit Bumrah bowled the 12th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 7 runs from the over.

The 13th over of the innings was bowled by Krunal Pandya who kept things tight, conceding just 5 runs.

The 14th over was bowled by James Pattinson which was a decent one as 6 runs came off it along with a wicket.

Rahul Chahar bowled the 15th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 4 runs from the over along with a wicket.

The current run rate at the end of 15 over is 7.3. At the same stage, MI were 102/3. Kings XI Punjab need 83 of the next 5 overs at the required rate of 16.6.

