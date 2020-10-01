e-paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - MI Vs KXIP, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

IPL 2020 - MI Vs KXIP, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

The big clash between KXIP and MI of IPL 2020 is being played at Abu Dhabi. The toss went in favour of Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), who decided to bowl first. Here are the updates from the match.

cricket Updated: Oct 01, 2020 23:01 IST
(HTPhoto)
         

Chasing a target of 192 runs in today's IPL match, Kings XI Punjab's score at the end of 15 overs was 109 runs for the loss of 5 wickets.

Rahul Chahar bowled an expensive 11th over of the innings where the Kings XI Punjab batsmen hit a six scoring 15 runs from the over.

Jasprit Bumrah bowled the 12th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 7 runs from the over.

The 13th over of the innings was bowled by Krunal Pandya who kept things tight, conceding just 5 runs.

The 14th over was bowled by James Pattinson which was a decent one as 6 runs came off it along with a wicket.

Rahul Chahar bowled the 15th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 4 runs from the over along with a wicket.

The current run rate at the end of 15 over is 7.3. At the same stage, MI were 102/3. Kings XI Punjab need 83 of the next 5 overs at the required rate of 16.6.

