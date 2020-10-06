e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 06, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - MI Vs RR, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

IPL 2020 - MI Vs RR, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

The big clash between RR and MI of IPL 2020 is being played at Abu Dhabi. The toss went in favour of Mumbai Indians (MI), who decided to bat first. Here are the updates from the match.

cricket Updated: Oct 06, 2020 22:58 IST
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
(HTPhoto)
         

Chasing a target of 194 runs in today's IPL match, Rajasthan Royals's score at the end of 15 overs was 113 runs for the loss of 6 wickets.

Rahul Chahar bowled the 11th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 11 runs from the over.

Krunal Pandya bowled the 12th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 10 runs from the over.

Kieron Pollard bowled the 13th over of the innings and gave away 13 runs off the over.

5 runs and a wicket came off the 14th over of the innings bowled by James Pattinson where he kept things tight.

The 15th over was bowled by Kieron Pollard which was an decent one as 11 runs came off it along with a wicket.

The current run rate at the end of 15 over is 7.5. At the same stage, MI were 125/4. Rajasthan Royals need 81 of the next 5 overs at the required rate of 16.2.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
China’s unpopularity hits historic highs in many countries, says Pew Research poll
China’s unpopularity hits historic highs in many countries, says Pew Research poll
IPL 2020 Live Score, MI vs RR: MI beat Rajasthan Royals by 57 runs
IPL 2020 Live Score, MI vs RR: MI beat Rajasthan Royals by 57 runs
CM Pinarayi Vijayan, medical experts lock horns as Covid-19 cases mount in Kerala
CM Pinarayi Vijayan, medical experts lock horns as Covid-19 cases mount in Kerala
Chief secretaries of Delhi, NCR states to appear in SC over stubble burning
Chief secretaries of Delhi, NCR states to appear in SC over stubble burning
Mike Pompeo, Jaishankar meet in Tokyo, review bilateral ties and plans to tackle Covid-19
Mike Pompeo, Jaishankar meet in Tokyo, review bilateral ties and plans to tackle Covid-19
NDA seat-sharing pact sealed, Nitish Kumar jabs ex-ally Chirag Paswan
NDA seat-sharing pact sealed, Nitish Kumar jabs ex-ally Chirag Paswan
Yes Bank case: ED arrests CFO, internal auditor of Cox and Kings  
Yes Bank case: ED arrests CFO, internal auditor of Cox and Kings  
Watch: Lion in middle of road in Gujarat, caught on camera by forest guard
Watch: Lion in middle of road in Gujarat, caught on camera by forest guard
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesSushant Singh RajputCovid 19 India TallyMirzapur 2 trailer Launch LiveBigg Boss 14Hathras gangrapeTS EAMCET 2020 live updatesRahul Gandhi tractor rally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

UPCOMINGIPL 2020
    UPCOMINGIPL 2020

      Sign In to continue reading

      Sign In