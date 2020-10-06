IPL 2020 - MI Vs RR, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

cricket

Updated: Oct 06, 2020 22:58 IST

Chasing a target of 194 runs in today's IPL match, Rajasthan Royals's score at the end of 15 overs was 113 runs for the loss of 6 wickets.

Rahul Chahar bowled the 11th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 11 runs from the over.

Krunal Pandya bowled the 12th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 10 runs from the over.

Kieron Pollard bowled the 13th over of the innings and gave away 13 runs off the over.

5 runs and a wicket came off the 14th over of the innings bowled by James Pattinson where he kept things tight.

The 15th over was bowled by Kieron Pollard which was an decent one as 11 runs came off it along with a wicket.

The current run rate at the end of 15 over is 7.5. At the same stage, MI were 125/4. Rajasthan Royals need 81 of the next 5 overs at the required rate of 16.2.

