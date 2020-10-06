e-paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - MI Vs RR, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

IPL 2020 - MI Vs RR, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

The 20th match of the Indian Premier League is underway at Abu Dhabi. Mumbai Indians (MI) won the toss and decided to bat first. This is the 13th edition of the IPL, which is being played in the UAE due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

cricket Updated: Oct 06, 2020 22:08 IST
Chasing a target of 194 runs in today's IPL match, Rajasthan Royals's score at the end of 5 overs was 23 runs for the loss of 3 wickets.

Trent Boult bowled the 1st over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 5 runs from the over along with a wicket.

Jasprit Bumrah bowled the 2nd over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 2 runs from the over along with a wicket.

Trent Boult bowled the 3rd over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 5 runs from the over along with a wicket.

4 runs came off the 4th over of the innings bowled by Jasprit Bumrah where he kept things tight.

The 5th over of the innings was bowled by Trent Boult who kept things tight, conceding just 7 runs.

The current run rate at the end of 5 over is 4.6. At the same stage, MI were 50/1. Rajasthan Royals need 171 of the next 15 overs at the required rate of 11.4.

top news
Yes Bank case: ED arrests CFO, internal auditor of Cox and Kings  
IPL 2020 Live Score, MI vs RR: Lomror’s dismissal braces Mumbai Indians
NDA seat-sharing pact sealed, Nitish Kumar jabs ex-ally Chirag Paswan
CM Pinarayi Vijayan, medical experts lock horns as Covid-19 cases mount in Kerala
‘Bengal recorded over 200 rapes, more than 600 kidnappings in August’: Guv
‘If Andhra does not stop...’: KCR during meet on Krishna water sharing
Bihar Assembly Elections: BJP releases first list of 27 candidates
Watch: Lion in middle of road in Gujarat, caught on camera by forest guard
