IPL 2020: RCB’s focus on three games ahead

Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 07:36 IST

When RCB and DC clash in Abu Dhabi, both sides will be facing either boom or maybe bust. The winner will certainly finish in the top two and play against MI for a place in the final. The loser could still squeeze into the top four, but could also be eliminated.

The permutations are endless as, ahead of the closing round of league matches, no fewer than six teams are still competing for three places alongside MI in the play-offs. (Full coverage of IPL 2020)

We are focused on beating DC, nothing more and nothing less. Both teams appeared to be easing into the top four a week or so ago but DC have lost their last four matches and we have lost our last three games. In the blink of an eye, the chasing pack has caught up with the pace-setters, and everything is now up in the air. Three matches can go very quickly. At RCB, we are not dwelling on the three games we have just lost. We are looking forward to the next three games, knowing we will be IPL champions if we win all three.

The path to glory is clear—overcome DC and we finish in the top two, beat MI and we will secure a place in the IPL final, win the final and we will claim the elusive title.



We face three massive matches, and our strategy will be clear. First, amid all the nerves and tension on such occasions, it really helps if you can land the first punch, whether that means taking a few wickets in the powerplay or getting off to a flier with the bat; a strong start builds confidence and lays the platform for success. Second, we will be striving to get the basics right throughout and resist the temptation to try too much of the cute stuff; a solid all-round performance is required. Third, we will perform as a unit, playing for each other, backing each other.

We respect the competition and the opposition, but RCB have played some excellent cricket during this tournament and our team feels well balanced; if we can just find a bit of consistency when it really matters, we may yet be smiling at the end.

Wherever you are watching, enjoy the drama.

(The writer is the wicket-keeper batsman of RCB)