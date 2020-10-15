e-paper
IPL 2020 - RCB Vs KXIP, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) won the toss and decided to bat first in the 31st match of the Indian Premier League, which is being played at Sharjah. This is the 13th edition of the IPL.

Chasing a target of 172 runs in today's IPL match, Kings XI Punjab's score at the end of 10 overs was 84 runs for the loss of 1 wickets.

Isuru Udana bowled an expensive 6th over of the innings where the Kings XI Punjab batsmen hit a six scoring 10 runs from the over.

Mohammed Siraj bowled the 7th over of the innings where the Kings XI Punjab batsmen hit a four scoring 9 runs from the over.

Yuzvendra Chahal bowled an expensive 8th over of the innings where 13 runs came from the over along with a wicket.

4 runs came off the 9th over of the innings bowled by Washington Sundar where he kept things tight.

The 10th over of the innings was bowled by Navdeep Saini who kept things tight, conceding just 2 runs.

The current run rate at the end of 10 over is 8.4. At the same stage, RCB were 83/2. Kings XI Punjab need 88 of the next 10 overs at the required rate of 8.8.

