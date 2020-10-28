IPL 2020 - RCB Vs MI, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

cricket

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 22:12 IST

Chasing a target of 165 runs in today's IPL match, Mumbai Indians's score at the end of 10 overs was 70 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

Yuzvendra Chahal bowled an expensive 10th over of the innings where 12 runs came from the over.

9 runs came off the 6th over of the innings bowled by Mohammed Siraj.

Washington Sundar bowled the 7th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 4 runs from the over.

Yuzvendra Chahal bowled the 8th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 4 runs from the over along with a wicket.

The 9th over of the innings was bowled by Washington Sundar who kept things tight, conceding just 5 runs.

The current run rate at the end of 10 over is 7.0. At the same stage, RCB were 88/1. Mumbai Indians need 95 of the next 10 overs at the required rate of 9.5.

