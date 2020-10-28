e-paper
IPL 2020 - RCB Vs MI, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

Mumbai Indians (MI) won the toss and decided to bowl first in the 48th match of the Indian Premier League, which is being played at Abu Dhabi. This is the 13th edition of the IPL.

(HTPhoto)
         

Chasing a target of 165 runs in today's IPL match, Mumbai Indians's score at the end of 10 overs was 70 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

Yuzvendra Chahal bowled an expensive 10th over of the innings where 12 runs came from the over.

9 runs came off the 6th over of the innings bowled by Mohammed Siraj.

Washington Sundar bowled the 7th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 4 runs from the over.

Yuzvendra Chahal bowled the 8th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 4 runs from the over along with a wicket.

The 9th over of the innings was bowled by Washington Sundar who kept things tight, conceding just 5 runs.

The current run rate at the end of 10 over is 7.0. At the same stage, RCB were 88/1. Mumbai Indians need 95 of the next 10 overs at the required rate of 9.5.

With 5,673 new coronavirus cases, Delhi records its highest single-day spike
Bihar polls: Voting in phase 1 concludes, 53.54% turnout recorded
Suryakumar Yadav steers MI home after Bumrah masterclass
Pak seethes at India-US statement asking it to rein in terror
JEE Mains candidate in Assam, 4 more arrested for proxy exam writing: Police
Let it remain free country: SC after police summon woman over Facebook post
‘Act of treason’: Parliament panel slams Twitter on Leh map fiasco
Woman shot dead in Ballabhgarh: Accused held, politics peaks l Latest updates
