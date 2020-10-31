IPL 2020, SRH Predicted XI vs RCB: Injury concerns may force Warner to change winning combination

cricket

Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 11:12 IST

The Sunrisers Hyderabad received a bit of a confidence booster with their win against Delhi Capitals the other night. However, they will be in for a stiff challenge when they face Royal Challengers Bangalore. Simply put, this is a do-or-die situation for SRH. If they win, they will keep their playoffs hopes alive, albeit by a thread. On the contrary, if RCB win, that’s it. Not only will Virat Kohli’s team be through to the top four, SRH’s campaign ends there.

However, David Warner will have to deal with a couple of injury concerns – that of Vijay Shankar and Wriddhiman Saha. Although no official word is out yet, Saha’s groin injury may keep him out of the XI. Keeping that in mind, here is the team SRH may field on Saturday in Sharjah.

READ| RCB vs SRH Preview: Kohli & Co look to seal play-off berth

1 David Warner (Captain): The SRH captain started the tournament quietly but has gradually climbed on to the list of the top five leading run getters of the season. Warner scored an impressive half-century along with Wriddhiman Saha at the top of the order and SRH will be hoping for a repeat from their captain if they are to keep their playoff hopes alive.

2 Wriddhiman Saha/Jonny Bairstow (Wicketkeeper): The wicketkeeper batsman replaced Jonny Bairstow in SRH’s Playing XI and what a move it has turned out to be. His 87 against Delhi Capitals formed the backbone of SRH’s impressive total of 219. If he’s fit, there’s no question who Warner’s opening partner is going to be. If not, SRH will revive the Warner-Bairstow combination at the top.

3 Manish Pandey: A crucial cog in SRH’s wheel, Pandey has shown more than just sparks in the tournament, his unbeaten 44 being another example of his consistency in the middle order. SRH have no batsman more bankable than Pandey for the crucial No. 3 position.

4 Kane Williamson: New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has gotten starts in the last five innings, but has not been able to bat longer. He forms a key part of SRH’s middle order and provided he gets an opportunity to bat more than he did against DC, Williamson needs to play anchor.

READ | RCB Predicted XI against SRH: Kohli to make two changes for Sunrisers Hyderabad clash

5 Priyam Garg/Vijay Shankar: There will be a toss up for the No. 5 slot. With there being injury concerns regarding all-rounder Vijay Shankar, Priyam Garg, despite not making the most of his earlier opportunities, may slot in in the middle order.

6 Abdul Samad: The big hitter from Jammu Kashmir has played nine games for SRH this season, out of which he has not gotten an opportunity twice. This may be the final chance for Abdul Samad to ensure he doesn’t waste the opportunity that is the IPL.

7 Jason Holder/Abhishek Sharma: This again depends on Saha’s fitness. In three matches played this season so far, the former West Indies limited-overs captain has proved to be an asset for SRH with the ball. If Bairstow plays, bowling all-rounder Abhishek Sharma can be expected to return to the fold.

8 Rashid Khan: With 17 wickets and his ability of producing handy knocks down the order, leg-spinner Rashid Khan is an automatic pick and he’d be hoping to climb up in the leading wicket-taker list of the season.

9 Sandeep Sharma: Sandeep Sharma has provided early breakthroughs for SRH ever since his return to the team and he is likely to retain his place and keep left-arm quick Khaleel Ahmed waiting.

10 Shahbaz Nadeem: Left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem has been economical with the ball but he would be hoping to bowl his quota of four overs, especially on the stoppy surface of Sharjah.

11 T Natarajan: With a spot in the playoffs, Nataraj needs to bring out his vicious yorkers against the likes of Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Devdutt Padikkal. In the last meeting between the two teams, the left-arm quick took the wicket of Kohli, but it was when the RCB captain was still trying to get a feel of his return to cricket. This time around, he’ll be a different beast altogether.