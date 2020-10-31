IPL 2020, RCB vs SRH Preview: Kohli & Co look to seal play-off berth

cricket

Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 11:15 IST

When things are not going your way by doing the usual stuff, it is necessary to think out of the box. Sunrisers Hyderabad did just that against Delhi Capitals and reaped rich rewards for taking that risk.

Introducing Wriddhiman Saha at the top of the order turned out to be a masterstroke as he tore into Delhi’ bowling and helped SRH put up a huge total. Something similar will be needed against RCB.

Rashid Khan was imperious in that encounter and he will have to handle the duo of Kohli and de Villiers for SRH to do well in the match.

READ| SRH Predicted XI vs RCB: Injury concerns may force Warner to change winning combination

Manish Pandey and David Warner were both at their fluent best in the last match and if Saha and Vijay Shankar can return from their respective injuries, SRH can keep their campaign alive.

Devdutt Padikkal had put RCB on top against Mumbai Indians but they lost momentum and wickets in a heap in the middle overs to hand MI the initiative in the last match.

Kohli and his men know the importance of qualifying in the top two slots and they would give it their best shot against an SRH attack that depends heavily on Rashid.

READ| RCB Predicted XI against SRH: Kohli to make two changes for Sunrisers Hyderabad clash

Kohli hasn’t looked his usual consistent self this season and a lot will thus come down on the in form Padikkal and the explosive de Villiers.

This will be a keen contest between some of the world’s finest cricketers and some great young Indian talents. It’s do-or-die for SRH while RCB wouldn’t want to leave things to the last match.