e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 08, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - SRH Vs KXIP, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

IPL 2020 - SRH Vs KXIP, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

The big clash between KXIP and SRH of IPL 2020 is being played at Dubai. The toss went in favour of Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH), who decided to bat first. Here are the updates from the match.

cricket Updated: Oct 08, 2020 20:54 IST
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
(HTPhoto)
         

At the end of 15 overs of the 22nd match of IPL 2020, SRH's total is 160/0. In the last 5 overs, Sun Risers Hyderabad managed to score 60 runs without losing any wicket.

20 runs came off the 11th over of the innings bowled by Glenn Maxwell which was an expensive one. SRH batsmen hit 2 sixes and a four.

The 12th over of the innings was bowled by Arshdeep Singh and it was an expensive one as10 runs came off the over.

The 13th over of the innings was bowled by Mohammed Shami. SRH's batsmen hit a four to ensure 8 runs came off the over.

16 runs came off the 14th over of the innings bowled by Mujeeb Ur Rahman which was an expensive one. SRH batsmen hit 2 sixes.

6 runs came off the 15th over of the innings bowled by Sheldon Cottrell where he kept things tight.

The run rate at the end of 15th over is 10.7. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 214 runs.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan passes away, son Chirag tweets. He was 74
Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan passes away, son Chirag tweets. He was 74
‘Saddened beyond words’: PM Modi on Ram Vilas Paswan’s demise
‘Saddened beyond words’: PM Modi on Ram Vilas Paswan’s demise
SRH vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020: KXIP bowlers restrict SRH to 201/6
SRH vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020: KXIP bowlers restrict SRH to 201/6
‘Covid-19 has made India realise need for a strong healthcare system’: Harsh Vardhan
‘Covid-19 has made India realise need for a strong healthcare system’: Harsh Vardhan
‘PM Modi only cares about his image’: Rahul on purchase of VVIP planes
‘PM Modi only cares about his image’: Rahul on purchase of VVIP planes
2 TV channel owners arrested for ratings fraud, Republic TV on radar: Cops
2 TV channel owners arrested for ratings fraud, Republic TV on radar: Cops
Gayle was going to play today: Kumble reveals why he had to change his mind
Gayle was going to play today: Kumble reveals why he had to change his mind
Watch: The fly that set Twitter abuzz during VP debate between Pence & Harris
Watch: The fly that set Twitter abuzz during VP debate between Pence & Harris
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyBihar Assembly Election 2020Bigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyHappy birthday Gauri KhanIAF day 2020SRH vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

UPCOMINGIPL 2020
    UPCOMINGIPL 2020

      Sign In to continue reading

      Sign In