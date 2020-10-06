IPL 2020: When will ‘Universal Boss’ Chris Gayle play for Kings XI Punjab? Wasim Jaffer has an update

cricket

The Kings XI Punjab find themselves in troublesome position in the Indian Premier League 2020 after losing four out of five games in the tournament so far. KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal have given KXIP good start at the top and have scored runs in the tournament. Because of the duo’s form, KXIP have not yet given ‘Universe Boss’ Chris Gayle a chance to play, and fans are wondering whether former West Indies captain will be playing in this season.

Kings XI Punjab batting coach Wasim Jaffer was asked about Gayle and he said that he and off-spinner Mujeeb Zadran will “soon” be back in the playing XI for KXIP. (IPL 2020 Full Coverage)

“It should happen soon. As I said, it needs to happen sooner than later. We don’t want to bring them when every game is a must win game. Hopefully, we will have those guys featuring soon,” Jaffer told news agency PTI from Dubai.

Speaking on what shape Gayle is in at the moment, Jaffer added: “Chris looks very much ready and is keen to get on to the park, he has been training really well and has looked really good in the nets.

“He is such an impact player, we all know what he can do. I hope he turns up and turns it on straightaway and changes the tide for all of us. He looks hungry and that is a very good sign for the franchise.

“I am hoping he plays quickly. We need match-winners, as many as as possible. Not just for the next game, also for the rest of the tournament as he can easily win you four-five games on his own,” he further said.

On being asked about how Gayle’s return will affect the KXIP team combination, Jaffer further went on: “KL (Rahul) and Mayank (Agarwal) has done most of the work so far (in batting). Pooran has been batting really well. Karun (Nair) had couple of chances, he didn’t do well so Mandeep (Singh) has come in.”

“We obviously need Maxwell to fire. That is a tricky one, choosing the four overseas players. We got some time off and we will put our mind to it if Gayle and Mujeeb come in, who will make way for them.

“Pooran is keeping also, so which are the other guys (that can be replaced). We will give our inputs to KL and Anil bhai (head coach) and they will take the call. I am sure they know what is the best thing to do going forward,” he added.

KXIP will next face off against SRH on Thursday.