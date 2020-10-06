MI vs RR Live Score, IPL 2020 Match Today: Rajasthan Royals to bounce back against balance Mumbai Indians

IPL 2020 Live Score, Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR): The 20th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 will see Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals locking horns at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The contest will also pit two of the finest batsman Rohit Sharma and Steve Smith against each other. Both sides have different experiences to share. Defending Mumbai Indians are coming after two consecutive wins against Kings XI Punjab and Sunrisers Hyderabad respectively. They look well balance and composed, especially after Quinton de Kock found some runs in the last game. On the other hand, RR are struggling to get back on the track following back-to-back defeats. Despite a profound start to their journey, they went through some massive setbacks in previous encounters. They have a devastating opening pair in Steve Smith and Jos Buttler but the middle-order remains a concern as Robin Uthappa is yet find himself among runs. They got Ben Stokes in the squad but the mandatory six-day quarantine will prevent him from playing tonight.

Follow the MI vs RR IPL 2020 Live Updates Here:

16:00 hrs IST Mumbai Indians so far in IPL 2020 5 matches, 3 wins and 2 unfortunate loses. That has been MI’s story in IPL 2020. After losing one cracker of a game against RCB - the Super Over one - they didn’t waste much time in making a comeback. That’s the character of this side which makes them outstanding. Their team-work across departments have yielded positive results. Get, set, Go... MI!





16:50 hrs IST Highest Net Run Rate in IPL 2020 Mumbai Indians is the team that has the highest run rate in the tournament currently. Moreover, they are only the secnd team have a positive NRR, i.e. +1.214. If they continue their winning streak tonight, they will rule the rankings with making their ways easier ahead in the league.





16:45 hrs IST Tough task ahead for Rajasthan Royals The began their campaign in this IPL season resembling to their franchise anthem - Halla Bol. Two wins on the trot was a statement from RR that they shouldn’t be considered underdogs. But then the things turned around and they had a massive fall. Loss after loss pulled them down in the points points table and now they are settled at the 5th spot with 4 points. In order to make their way back to the top four, they need to win this game.





16:40 hrs IST Mumbai Indians eye the top spot! Rohit Sharma’s side is riding high on confidence. They have beaten Kings XI Punjab and Sunrisers Hyderabad in back to back to games and currently have six points in their kitty. If they manage another win tonight, they will glide up to the first position on the points table.



