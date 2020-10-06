IPL 2020, MI Predicted XI vs RR: Mumbai Indians likely to continue with same winning combination

cricket

Mumbai Indians are getting into the groove in the 13th season of the Indian Premier League. After looking a little susceptible in the initial games, MI have bounced back strongly to wins on the trot and with most of their players performing well. MI had a little worry regarding opener Quinton de Kock’s form but those fears were allayed by the South African in the last match against Sunrisers Hyderabad where he top-scored for the side.

MI will take on Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi and will have an eye on consolidating their position in the top four.

Let’s take a look at MI’s Predicted XI for IPL 2020 match against SRH:

1 Rohit Sharma: He did not fire in the last match against SRH but Rohit has shown glimpses of his destructive self in two games. He will look to fire his side to another victory.

2 Quinton de Kock: The South African was looking out of touch but he roared back into form with a spending half-century against SRH. He will retain his place in the side.

3 Suryakumar Yadav: He hasn’t been able to get a big score in the tournament so far but he has contributed some runs in the 5 matches. Will he fire against RR?

4 Ishan Kishan: The youngster impressed again with 23-ball 31 against SRH and has continued to justify his selection in the side.

5 Kieron Pollard: The West Indian has been one a rampage in this edition of the IPL. In the limited balls he faces, Pollard makes the maximum impact with his explosive batting.

6 Hardik Pandya: In the last few matches, Hardik has been providing the final flourish that his team has needed.

7 Krunal Pandya: Krunal got only 4 balls to face against SRH but he made sure he takes full advantage of it. He smashed 20 runs off the four balls to take MI;’s total past 200. He would look to again make an impact with both bat and ball.

8 James Pattinson: The Australian has become an integral part of the team with his economical bowling. He is among the top wicket-getters in the tournament and has been filling the void left by Lasith Malinga.

9 Rahul Chahar: He has been taking wickets regularly for MI in this tournament. He bowled just one over against SRH and gave away 16 runs. But MI are likely to continue with the young spinner.

10 Jasprit Bumrah: The spearhead of the MI bowling attack has come into his own in the last few matches. He has 7 wickets in 5 matches and would look to continue his good form against RR.

11 Trent Boult: The Kiwi pacer is fighting hard for the Purple Cap with 8 wickets. He has made a big impact since coming in from Delhi Capitals.