IPL 2020, MI vs RR: Rohit Sharma on verge of surpassing Suresh Raina’s incredible record

cricket

Updated: Oct 06, 2020 10:29 IST

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma has seen his share of ups and downs in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League so far. In five games so far, the MI skipper has scored two fifties, but in the remaining three games, he has not been able to get too many runs on the board.

It still remains to be seen which version of Rohit Sharma will take the field when MI take on Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday. But if it is the Rohit Sharma that scores a half century, then record books will get rewritten.

READ | He has been brilliant: Gautam Gambhir names one bowler we should talking ‘much more’ about

The Mumbai opener currently is tied at the top with Chennai Super Kings’ Suresh Raina in the list of Indian players with most fifties in IPL. Both the players have scored 38 half-centuries in the tournament over the years.

If Rohit scores a fifty against Royals, he would surpass Raina to become the Indian player with most fifties in IPL (39). Overall, he would remain at the 2nd position behind Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner who has scored 45 fifties so far.

READ| DC vs RCB: ‘Don’t blame me later on,’ R Ashwin gives ‘first and final warning of 2020’

Rohit, meanwhile, will also surpass Suresh Raina in the list of players with most matches played in the IPL. While Raina has played 193 games in IPL, the right-handed batsman will be playing his 194th. Overall, he would be 2nd player in the list, only behind CSK captain MS Dhoni, who has played 195 matches.

Rohit is also just 82 runs away from reaching the 9000 T20 runs mark.