He has been brilliant: Gautam Gambhir names one bowler we should talking ‘much more’ about

cricket

Updated: Oct 06, 2020 10:04 IST

The ongoing season of the Indian Premier League in the UAE has seen some terrific bowling performances. Be it Mohammed Shami from Kings XI Punjab who ran through Delhi Capitals’ batting line-up to register his best IPL bowling figures of 15/3; Or be it Kolkata Knight Riders’ Pat Cummins who completely throttled Rajasthan Royals captain Steve Smith - several bowlers have remained in the limelight.

The likes of Rajasthan Royals’ seamer Jofra Archer, and Delhi Capitals pacer Kagiso Rabad, and Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Rashid Khan always dominate headlines whenever IPL rolls around. But there is one bowler who has quietly climbed up the bowling charts - Yuzvendra Chahal.

READ | DC vs RCB: ‘Don’t blame me later on,’ R Ashwin gives ‘first and final warning of 2020’

Royal Challengers Bangalore leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has picked up 8 wickets in 5 games at an average of 18.00 so far in the tournament and has been performing brilliantly this season.

Former India batsman Gautam Gambhir, who led Kolkata Knight Riders to two IPL titles during his cricketing days, said that people should talk about Chahal more than they do.

Kings XI Punjab batsman Mayank Agarwal bowled by RCB spinner Yuzvendra Chahal during IPL 2020 cricket match. ( PTI )

“Yuzvendra Chahal has been brilliant. We keep talking about Rashid Khan, Jofra Archer, Kagiso Rabada, Pat Cummins; but Chahal in IPL, especially in this season, has been right up there,” Gambhir said on ESPNCricinfo.

READ| ‘Those things hurt you,’ Virat Kohli highlights one mistake that is hurting Royal Challengers Bangalore

“We should be talking about Chahal much more. There is more hype around other bowlers. But he has done brilliantly for RCB,” Gambhir further said.

Chahal did not have good outing against DC on Monday as he went wicketless in his three overs. RCB lost the match by a mammoth 59-run margin with batsmen failing to get going at the Dubai International Stadium.