IPL 2020, RR Predicted XI against MI: Royals may make one change to boost middle-order

cricket

Updated: Oct 06, 2020 11:15 IST

Rajasthan Royals got off to a good start in the Indian Premier League 2020 season, picking up two wins in the first two games. But two consecutive defeats against Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore have exposed the chinks in the armour of the franchise. RR are heavily dependent on their top-order and may make a change to boost the middle-order which appears to be struggling.

Here is our predicted XI for RR against MI in IPL 2020 match:

Jos Buttler (wk): Jos Buttler has not completely hit his strides in the tournament. He needs to deliver his best, or Ben Stokes’ arrival might cost him his spot in the team.

Steven Smith (c): Steve Smith has to lead from the front. He needs to shoulder the responsibility at the top because the middle-order is struggling.

Sanju Samson: Sanju Samson has been the best player for RR so far, but he needs to be careful with his shots selection. He cannot give away his wicket.

Robin Uthappa: Robin Uthappa has been RR’s biggest disappointment so far. He needs to buck up or could see himself being replaced.

Mahipal Lomror: Mahipal Lomror showcased in the previous game that he can hit big shots. He needs to continue in same form.

Yashasvi Jaiswal: The struggling Riyan Parag could see himself replaced by Yashasvi Jaiswal. Jaiswal needs to delivery like Devdutt Paddikal and Priyam Garg.

Rahul Tewatia: Rahul Tewatia has showcased that he can hit big sixes. But if middle-order needs him to hold one end, he needs to take that responsibility as well.

Tom Curran: Tom Curran has been excellent with the bat and ball, but he needs to deliver match-winning performances before Ben Stokes arrives.

Shreyas Gopal: Shreyas Gopal has been the best spinner for Rajasthan Royals. Time for him to pick up more wickets, though.

Jofra Archer: Jofra Archer has lived up to his role tremendously well so far. He needs to improve in death overs, though.

Jaydev Unadkat: Jaydev Unadkat may get one more chance before RR management may think about Varun Aaron a chance.

RR Predicted XI against MI: Jos Buttler (wk), Steven Smith (c), Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Mahipal Lomror, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tewatia, Tom Curran, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat