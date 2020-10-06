IPL 2020, MI vs RR Live Streaming: When and where to watch Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Live on TV and Online

cricket

Updated: Oct 06, 2020 13:13 IST

IPL 2020, MI vs RR Live Streaming: In Match 20 of the 2020 Indian Premier League, Mumbai Indians will look to overcome the threat provided by the wounded Rajasthan Royals. While Mumbai Indians have won their last two games in the Indian Premier League 2020, Rajasthan Royals have been on the losing end in the last two games they have played. RR’s middle-order came to the fore in their last match against RCB as Mahipal Lomror and Rahul Tewatia ensured they reach a respectable score. They would be wary of the challenge provided by MI’s pace attack, who have been in top form this season.

Here’s all you need to know about MI vs RR IPL Live Streaming:

Where is the IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals taking place?

The IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

At what time does the IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals begin?

The IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals begins at 7:30 PM IST on Monday (October 6).

Where and how to watch live coverage of IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals?

The IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2020 match between MI vs RR online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2020 match between MI vs RR will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/