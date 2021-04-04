IPL 2021: 4, 4, 4, 4, 0, 4 - PBKS' Chris Gayle smashes RCB pacer Kyle Jamieson for five fours in one over

It came as a surprise when Chris Gayle did not come out to open for Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League 2021 encounter against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Opening batsman Mayank Agarwal had suffered a blow on his arm in the previous game against Kolkata Knight Riders, and was unfit to play on Friday in Ahmedabad.

PBKS' captain KL Rahul announced three changes in the line-up, with Punjab domestic team opener Prabhsimran Singh being named in the team.

PBKS vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2021 Live Updates

It was the perfect opportunity to try out Gayle as an opener in the season, but Rahul came out to bat with Prabhsimran, who was dismissed early on, making way for Gayle to come out and begin the show in Ahmedabad.

In the final over of the powerplay, Kohli gave the ball to pacer Kyle Jamieson and Gayle went after him immedaitely. The West Indies veteran hammered the Kiwi speedster for five fours in the over.

Gayle was not done though. In the next over being bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal, Gayle also smashed two sixes.

Earlier, RCB captain Virat Kohli had won the toss and elected to bowl.

It came as a surprise when Chris Gayle did not come out to open for Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League 2021 encounter against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Opening batsman Mayank Agarwal had suffered a blow on his arm in the previous game against Kolkata Knight Riders, and was unfit to play on Friday in Ahmedabad. PBKS' captain KL Rahul announced three changes in the line-up, with Punjab domestic team opener Prabhsimran Singh being named in the team. PBKS vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2021 Live Updates It was the perfect opportunity to try out Gayle as an opener in the season, but Rahul came out to bat with Prabhsimran, who was dismissed early on, making way for Gayle to come out and begin the show in Ahmedabad. In the final over of the powerplay, Kohli gave the ball to pacer Kyle Jamieson and Gayle went after him immedaitely. The West Indies veteran hammered the Kiwi speedster for five fours in the over. Gayle was not done though. In the next over being bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal, Gayle also smashed two sixes. Earlier, RCB captain Virat Kohli had won the toss and elected to bowl.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON