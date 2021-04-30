PBKS vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2021: It's Kohli v Rahul as Royal Challengers Bangalore look to extent Punjab Kings' misery
PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2021 Live Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore have been one of the top two teams in the tournament and they will be up against Punjab Kings in Match 26 of the IPL 2021 on Friday. Two of India's finest batsmen Virat Kohli and KL Rahul will be up against each other as RCB promise to pose a stiff challenge to PBKS, who are struggling for consistency.
-
APR 30, 2021 06:50 PM IST
RCB's Predicted XI vs PBKS
Even though RCB won their previous contest, do not rule out the possibility of Kohli fielding a different Playing XI. With Patidar and Shahbaz Ahmed failing to make it count, RCB might hand debut to a promising domestic batsman, who made headlines not too long ago. Click here to read RCB's Probable XI against PBKS tonight.
-
APR 30, 2021 06:46 PM IST
PBKS vs RCB: Head-to-head
It's been a pretty up and down rivalry over the years between the two teams. PBKS won the first three games before RCB responded with four straight wins. The Kings peeled off five straight wins and Bangalore levelled it up with four of their own. But last year's double, where Rahul broke the record for the highest individual score by an Indian, has given Preity Zinta's side a slight edge. They lead RCB 14 games to 12 in the 26 matches played so far.
-
APR 30, 2021 06:40 PM IST
Can Harshal maintain historic run?
Death bowling has been RCB's biggest problem over the years and coming into the season, they didn't seem to have solve that riddle. Enter Harshal Patel, whose brilliant over against MI helped RCB in a last-ball chase. And although he lost his head when Sir Jadeja put him to the sword, the season rebounded with 2/34 against the Delhi Capitals. That put him well on course to break his teammate Yuzvendra Chahal's record for the highest wickets by an uncapped Indian in a single IPL season.
-
APR 30, 2021 06:35 PM IST
Hooda hunting for lost form
When Deepak Hooda hammered his highest IPL score in Punjab's season opener, it seems the PBKS had given Nicholas Pooran the cushion to play the finisher's role. However, six games later, neither batsmen in thriving in any role. Hooda has managed a highest score of 22 not out in the last four innings and scored just over a run-a-ball. With the season approaching its half-way stage, another failure might just see Pooran promoted back to No. 4, where he has a strike-rate of nearly 180 in IPL.
-
APR 30, 2021 06:30 PM IST
RCB look to avoid hat-trick of defeats to PBKS
The resilient Royal Challengers Bangalore saw off a late surge from the Delhi Capitals to earn their third final-over win this season. They have score to settle from last season, where they lost both encounters in the UAE in IPL 2020.
-
APR 30, 2021 06:25 PM IST
PBKS need to get their act together before it's too late
The Punjab Kings continued to struggle with the bat as KKR pounced on them to move out of last place. KL Rahul and company now have the three lowest first-innings total this season and are once again well off a place in the Playoffs at the moment. A win tonight promises to go a long way as Punjab Kings try and reduce the deficit between them and other teams.
-
APR 30, 2021 06:20 PM IST
Washington Sundar needs to deliver
Washington Sundar has been given enough chances in this IPL, but the player is yet to show any improvement with the bat. From six games, Sundar batted in four innings but could stand only for 47 balls from those 4 outings. Sundar has batted with the SR of 65.95 in this IPL – lowest among 55 batsmen who have faced 30-plus balls in 2021.
-
APR 30, 2021 06:15 PM IST
Some interesting nuggets from tonight's match
Chris Gayle is 6 catches away from completing 100 catches across T20s.
Moises Henriques is 1 catch away from completing 100 catches across T20s.
Riley Meredith is 1 wicket away from completing 50 wickets across T20s.
Virat Kohli is 106 runs away from completing 10,000 runs across T20s.
Glenn Maxwell is 103 runs away from completing 7,000 runs across T20s.
Mohammed Siraj is 4 wickets away from completing 100 wickets across T20s
-
APR 30, 2021 06:10 PM IST
Mohammed Siraj a five-for away from 50 IPL wickets
RCB pacer Mohammed Siraj is five wickets away from competing 50 IPL wickets. He started his IPL career in 2017 playing for the Sunrisers Hyderabad, where he picked up 10 wickets from six games. The next season, in 2018, Siraj joined RCB and has since picked up 35 wickets from as many matches.
-
APR 30, 2021 06:05 PM IST
PBKS will be hoping for a repeat for Rahul classic
Three half-centuries for the PBKS skipper so far. Can he go on to make a big one tonight? Punjab Kings would surely be hoping for it.
-
APR 30, 2021 06:00 PM IST
Will Syed Mushtaq Ali star Mohammed Azharuddeen get a look-in for RCB?
It was in January early this year that 27-year-old Mohammed Azharuddeen smashes the second-fastest century in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, off 37 balls. And yet surprisingly, he fails to find a spot in RCB's Playing XI. Against PBKS, Azharuddeen could be a strong contender to make it to RCB's XI in place of Rajat Patidar, although he may bat a bit lower, which allows the likes of de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell to face some more balls.
-
APR 30, 2021 05:55 PM IST
Shami five strikes away for impressive achievement for PBKS
Fast bowler Mohammed Shami is 4 wickets away from completing 50 wickets in IPL for Punjab Kings. Having joined the franchise in 2019, Shami picked up 19 wickets that season and followed it with 20 the previous year to go with seven strikes already in 2021. He has played 34 matches for the franchise.
-
APR 30, 2021 05:50 PM IST
IPL 2021, PBKS vs RCB: All geared up for the Rahul vs Kohli battle
Last IPL, KL Rahul sizzled with a brilliant century against RCB, during which Kohli dropped his India teammates not once, but twice in two overs. This led to a banter between the two players during a Facebook Live session. A season later, both captains find themselves at the opposite end of the tunnel. While Kohli has scored one fifty this season, Rahul has three. Who will win tonight's battle of the two captains?
-
APR 30, 2021 05:45 PM IST
Shami peaking early for PBKS
There were plenty of uncertainties regarding Mohammed Shami's match form and fitness ahead of IPL 2021, and rightly so given how he hadn't played competitive cricket since December of last year. However, the Punjab Kings pacer has shown tremendous form and fitness. He has taken seven wickets at an average of 24.14 and economy of 7.68. He has been phenomenal for PBKS in the death overs, with an economy of 9.25 and strike rate of 8 between overs 17 to 20.
-
APR 30, 2021 05:40 PM IST
On the contrary, AB de Villiers has been unstoppable
For a man who hasn't played any form of competitive cricket, AB de Villiers's scores in IPL 2021 read: 48, 1, 76*, 4 and 75. Guess that's why they call him a freak. And this is when he mostly bats at No. 4 for RCB. De Villiers' stunning form early in the season could be a sign of bigger and greater things to come for RCB, who are looking good to capture their maiden IPL title.
-
APR 30, 2021 05:35 PM IST
Mayank Agarwal needs to convert his starts
Barring a score of 69, Mayank Agarwal's form has been a bit of a worry for Punjab Kings. He has gotten starts in the last three games, as scores of 22, 25 and 31 suggest, but he hasn't been able to carry on from there, leaving Rahul and Chris Gayle with too much to do. Mayank coming good can allow Rahul and Gayle to work their game without much pressure, but RCB will make sure they try and keep the opening batsmen quiet.
-
APR 30, 2021 05:30 PM IST
Can PBKS stop the RCB juggernaut?
This year, RCB have gotten off to their best start in the history of the IPL. They began the season on a triumphant note winning four matches in a row before Chennai Super Kings ended their winning streak. The blip however did not break RCB's momentum, as Kohli's team returned to win the next two matches. On the other hand PBKS' campaign couldn't have been more different. They won their opening match before losing three on the trot. A win and a loss followed against Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders respectively as Rahul's team continues to look for answers.
-
APR 30, 2021 05:21 PM IST
IPL 2021 PBKS vs RCB, Live Updates
Dear readers, a warm hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2021 Match No. 26 which pits Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore against Punjab Kings, led by KL Rahul. On current form, this is a mismatch of sorts, with RCB showing red-hot form to be placed second on the points-table, a stark contrast to their oppositions for Thursday. PBKS are once again struggling for form early in the tournament and with two wins from six games are placed sixth. The battle between Kohli and Rahul will be on tonight. Can PBKS conjure something special or will the RCB juggernaut continue? Let's find out.
