IPL 2021: 6 overs, 24 runs, 4 wickets - CSK suffer top-order collapse in powerplay vs MI

In the final over of the powerplay, Milne returned to pick up the big wicket of CSK captain MS Dhoni, who was dismissed for 23, as CSK reached 24/4 in the first 6 overs.
PUBLISHED ON SEP 19, 2021 08:18 PM IST
Saurabh Tiwary of Mumbai Indians celebrates after takes catch of the Moeen Ali of CSK during the match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians.(ANI)

After Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni confidently elected to bat first against the defending champions Mumbai Indians on Sunday in the Indian Premier League 2021 clash, fans were hoping for fireworks from the three-time champions. The tournament was re-starting after a break of over four months, and with a change in venue to the UAE - the expectations were high from CSK, who had a good run in the first phase of the tournament.

But unfortunately, MI fast bowlers rattled CSK's top-order, leaving them stunned in the powerplay overs.

In the first over itself, seamer Trent Boult dismissed Faf du Plessis, for a duck. It took him just three balls to get the wicket and Adam Milne picked up the catch. Milne dismissed Moeen Ali in his first over for a duck as well, as MI went two wickets down.

The next CSK batsman Ambati Rayudu could also just stick around for three balls as he had to go back to the hut after getting retired hurt. His replacement Suresh Raina was dismissed for four by Boult, who picked up his 2nd wicket.

In the final over of the powerplay, Milne returned to pick up the big wicket of CSK captain MS Dhoni, who was dismissed for 3, as CSK reached 24/4 in the first 6 overs.

Earlier, Mumbai Indians had suffered a major blow with Rohit Sharma declared unfit to lead the team. Kieron Pollard stepped up to take captaincy duties for MI in the match.

