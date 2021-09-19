Home / Cricket / CSK vs MI Live Score, IPL 2021: Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians renew epic rivalry as 2nd-half kickstarts in the UAE
Live

CSK vs MI Live Score, IPL 2021: Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians renew epic rivalry as 2nd-half kickstarts in the UAE

  IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, CSK vs MI Latest Match updates: Heavyweights Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians come face to face in Match 30 of the Indian Premier League 2021 in Dubai, as the two teams take center stage to kick things off in the UAE-leg.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 19, 2021 05:12 PM IST

IPL 2021 Live Score, Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK): The second half of this season of the Indian Premier League with CSK taking on MI in match 30 at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. In the first-half of the tournament, CSK had been in supreme form and one of the teams to beat. MS Dhoni's team is currently placed second on the points-table with two defeat. Their opponents for Sunday, MI are fourth on the points table, but here is the catch. Last season when the IPL was played in the UAE, Mumbai Indians emerged victorious and even in the first face-off of the season, it was MI who got the better of CSK. Will they produce an encore or will CSK roar back to the top? We shall find out.

 

Follow Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians live score

Follow all the updates here:

  • SEP 19, 2021 05:12 PM IST

    Where CSK and MI stand in the points table

    In the first half, CSK were back to their dominating best, notching up five wins in a row, and as a result of it, are placed second on the points table with just two losses. Whereas the Mumbai Indians are two placed below them at fourth, winning four and losing three. 

  • SEP 19, 2021 05:07 PM IST

    CSK vs MI: Head-to-Head contests

    CSK and MI are the two most successful IPL franchises having won a combined eight titles between the two. MI are a record five-time winners while CSK have lifted the title three times. However, MI have a strong record against CSK. In the 31 matches played between the two teams, Rohit's Mumbai Indians lead Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings 19-12.

  • SEP 19, 2021 04:50 PM IST

    IPL 2021, CSK vs MI, Live Score

    A very good afternoon to all our wonderful viewers. Excited? We're dead sure you are. After all, it is back. The tournament we all have been waiting eagerly to resume, the Indian Premier League 2021 Phase 2 is here. And starting things off, we have the two most successful teams in history - Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians - doing battle. CSK vs MI has been called the 'El Clasico' of the IPL, and rightly so. These 2 teams have so much history, with a massive fanbase. Everytime CSK and MI come face to face, things happen and tonight promises to be no different. Expect CSK and MI to add another wonderful chapter to this famous IPL rivalry. 

cricket

cricket

ipl

cricket

cricket

ipl

cricket

cricket

ipl

ipl

cricket

cricket

cricket

cricket

ipl

