IPL 2021: After Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Harpreet Brar adds Prithvi Shaw to his list of scalps

Punjab Kings allrounder Harpreet Brar continued his roaring form with the ball on Sunday after he added batsman Prithvi Shaw to his list of scalps in the Indian Premier League. Harpreet, in PBKS' previous match, had single-handedly dismantled Royal Challengers Bangalore's elite middle-order.

Playing only his 3rd IPL match, Harpreet had dismissed Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, and AB de Villiers and had helped his team in pulling off a major win over RCB.

On Sunday, Punjab Kings posted a total of 166/6 in 20 overs on the back of a stunning 99* run innings from interim captain Mayank Agarwal.

Shaw gave a fiery start to Delhi Capitals in their chase. The right-hander struck 3 sixes and 3 fours and scored 39 runs in 22 balls. But his stay came to an end in the 7th over, as he was cleaned up by a slow, straight delivery from Harpreet.

Meanwhile, Stand-in skipper Mayank Agarwal hit an unbeaten 58-ball 99 as Punjab Kings scored a competitive 166 for six against Delhi Capitals in an IPL game here on Sunday.

Asked to take first strike, Agarwal and debutant Dawid Malan (26) added 52 runs.

The 30-year-old from Bengaluru carried his bat as Punjab crossed the 150-mark.

For DC, Kagiso Rabada (3/36) claimed three wickets, while Avesh Khan (1/39) and Axar Patel (1/21) accounted for one wicket apiece.

