IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, PBKS vs DC: KL Rahul hospitalized, Mayank Agarwal to lead Punjab against DC
IPL 2021 PBKS vs DC Live Cricket Score
IPL 2021 PBKS vs DC Live Cricket Score(PTI)
Live

IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, PBKS vs DC: KL Rahul hospitalized, Mayank Agarwal to lead Punjab against DC

IPL 2021 PBKS vs DC Live Score: Punjab Kings will square off against Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals in the IPL match 29 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Follow the live updates of IPL 2021, PBKS vs DC here.
OPEN APP
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 02, 2021 06:04 PM IST

PBKS vs DC, IPL 2021 Live Score: A rejuvenated Punjab Kings is set to lock horns with strong and well-settled Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2021, match no. 29 in Ahmedabad. Punjab will look to carry on the energy which helped them take down RCB in their last encounter. But facing Delhi Capitals won't be an easy task, especially in the absence of captain KL Rahul, who has been hospitalised after getting diagnosed with acute appendicitis. Mayank Agarwal will lead the side. On the other hand, Rishabh Pant & Co just destroyed the KKR bowling attack in the last game and would leave no stone unturned in repeating the same.

Follow all the updates here:

  • MAY 02, 2021 06:04 PM IST

    PBKS in last five games

    vs RCB: won by 34 runs

    vs KKR: lost by 5 wickets

    vs MI: won by 9 wickets

    vs SRH: lost by 9 wickets

    vs DC: lost by 6 wickets

  • MAY 02, 2021 05:51 PM IST

    PBKS statement on Rahul's health

    "KL Rahul complained of a severe abdomen pain last night and after not responding to medication, he was taken to the emergency room for further tests which revealed that he was diagnosed with acute appendicitis. It will be resolved surgically and for safety measures he has been transferred to the hospital for the same," the statement read.

  • MAY 02, 2021 05:49 PM IST

    IPL 2021, PBKS vs DC: Major Update

    Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul has been diagnosed with acute appendicitis and has flown to Mumbai for surgery and further treatment. Mayank Agarwal will lead the side in Rahul's absence, starting with tonight's match against Delhi Capitals. READ HERE

  • MAY 02, 2021 05:46 PM IST

    PBKS vs DC: Head to head

    Total matches: 27

    DC won: 12

    PBKS won: 15

  • MAY 02, 2021 05:41 PM IST

    IPL 2021, Live Score: Delhi Capitals squad

    Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Steven Smith, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Avesh Khan, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Umesh Yadav, Chris Woakes, Aniruddha Joshi, Sam Billings, Lukman Meriwala, Tom Curran, Praveen Dubey, Anrich Nortje, Vishnu Vinod, Manimaran Siddharth, Shams Mulani, Ripal Patel

  • MAY 02, 2021 05:35 PM IST

    Punjab Kings full squad

    KL Rahul(c), Prabhsimran Singh(w), Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Chris Jordan, Riley Meredith, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Moises Henriques, Mayank Agarwal, Mandeep Singh, Dawid Malan, Jalaj Saxena, Murugan Ashwin, Sarfaraz Khan, Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar, Jhye Richardson, Ishan Porel, Utkarsh Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Arshdeep Singh

  • MAY 02, 2021 05:30 PM IST

    IPL 2021, PBKS vs DC Live Updates

    Hello and welcome to the live blog of IPL 2021 match no. 30 - Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals in Ahmedabad. The battle of the wicketkeeper captains will pit two young talents of Indian cricket - KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant against each other. Both the skippers are very well aware of the conditions as they have played a couple of games prior to this contest. PBKS will be confident after defeating RCB in their previous encounter and look to maintain the momentum. DC, on the other hand, will also emphasize maintaining their winning streak. So, fasten your seat belts for another joyride and stay tuned for all the live updates.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ipl ipl 2021
e-paper
KL Rahul in IPL 2021(IPL)
KL Rahul in IPL 2021(IPL)
cricket

IPL: KL Rahul diagnosed with appendicitis, Agarwal to lead PBKS in his absence

PTI |
UPDATED ON MAY 02, 2021 05:47 PM IST
IPL 2021: KL Rahul has been in top form for Punjab Kings, and currently holds the Orange Cap with 331 runs from 7 matches, which includes 4 half-centuries.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jos Buttler went after the SRH bowlers in Delhi. (IPL/Twitter)
Jos Buttler went after the SRH bowlers in Delhi. (IPL/Twitter)
cricket

Jos Buttler smashes maiden IPL ton, becomes fourth England batsman to do so

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 02, 2021 05:35 PM IST
  • IPL 2021: Before this match, Jos Buttler's highest IPL score was 95 not out against Chennai Super Kings three years ago, but Buttler overtook it in style, hitting 11 fours and eight sixes to take Rajasthan Royals well beyond the 200-run mark.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jos Buttler of Rajasthan Royals.(ANI/IPL)
Jos Buttler of Rajasthan Royals.(ANI/IPL)
cricket

'Finally got Cook to stop saying he's got one more T20 ton than me': Buttler

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAY 02, 2021 05:31 PM IST
IPL 2021: Jos Buttler's stay came to an end in the 19th over after he was cleaned up by pacer Sandeep Sharma. He went back to the pavilion after hammering 124 runs in 64 balls at a strike rate of 193.75. His innings comprised of 11 fours and 8 sixes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IPL 2021 PBKS vs DC Live Cricket Score(PTI)
IPL 2021 PBKS vs DC Live Cricket Score(PTI)
cricket

PBKS vs DC, LIVE: Rahul hospitalized, Mayank Agarwal to lead Punjab against DC

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 02, 2021 05:59 PM IST
IPL 2021 PBKS vs DC Live Score: Punjab Kings will square off against Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals in the IPL match 29 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Follow the live updates of IPL 2021, PBKS vs DC here.
READ FULL STORY
David Warner was dropped as SRH captain.(IPL)
David Warner was dropped as SRH captain.(IPL)
cricket

'Captain David Warner was not in full control at Sunrisers,' says Ajay Jadeja

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAY 02, 2021 04:47 PM IST
IPL 2021: David Warner was dropped as Sunrisers Hyderabad captain on Saturday, ahead of the side's clash against Rajasthan Royals.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Saba Karim(HT Photo)
File image of Saba Karim(HT Photo)
ipl

IPL 2021: Saba Karim joins Delhi Capitals as head of talent search

ANI | , New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 02, 2021 04:33 PM IST
Delhi Capitals is at the second position in the points table and will take on Punjab Kings on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium.
READ FULL STORY
Close
David Warner on Saturday was axed as Sunrisers Hyderabad's captain. (IPL)
David Warner on Saturday was axed as Sunrisers Hyderabad's captain. (IPL)
cricket

'He's shocked and disappointed': Moody on Warner's reaction to captaincy snub

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 02, 2021 03:31 PM IST
  • IPL 2021: Warner, on Saturday, was axed as SRH captain after the team slipped to five defeats from six matches, with Kane Williamson taking over the leadership.
READ FULL STORY
Close
David Warner of Sunrisers Hyderabad.(PTI)
David Warner of Sunrisers Hyderabad.(PTI)
cricket

RR vs SRH: Warner dropped as Sunrisers make three changes; Bhuvneshwar returns

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAY 02, 2021 04:09 PM IST
IPL 2021: Kane Williamson, who was named as SRH new captain, announced three changes in the playing XI, with fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar also making his way into the team.
READ FULL STORY
Close
David Warner was re-appointed as SRH captain last season. (SRH/Twitter)
David Warner was re-appointed as SRH captain last season. (SRH/Twitter)
cricket

'He is Mr. Sunrisers': Hussain feels Warner's captaincy snub is a huge call

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 02, 2021 04:38 PM IST
  • IPL 2021: Nasser Hussain feels Sunrisers Hyderabad's move to remove David Warner as captain of the team is a 'big decision'
READ FULL STORY
Close
IPL 2021 RR vs SRH Live Cricket Score(IPL)
IPL 2021 RR vs SRH Live Cricket Score(IPL)
cricket

RR vs SRH Live Score: Pandey, Bairstow half-century stand puts SRH on top

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAY 02, 2021 06:03 PM IST
  • IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, RR vs SRH: Sunrisers Hyderabad opted to field first. Jos Buttler (124) and Samson (48) put on a 150-run stand to lead RR to 220/3. In response, SRH openers Pandey and Bairstow scored 57 after 6 overs.
READ FULL STORY
Sanjay Manjrekar (File Photo)(Sanjay Manjrekar/Instagram)
Sanjay Manjrekar (File Photo)(Sanjay Manjrekar/Instagram)
cricket

Sanjay Manjrekar names SRH all-rounder as Warner's possible replacement

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAY 02, 2021 01:15 PM IST
  • Sanjay Manjrekar remarked that either Holder or Mujeeb could prove to be the right replacement for Warner, who could lose his place in the playing XI after losing the captaincy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kieron Pollard hit the fastest half-century of the season.(IPL/Twitter)
Kieron Pollard hit the fastest half-century of the season.(IPL/Twitter)
cricket

'The Clasico of the IPL': Pollard on his match-winning knock against CSK

PTI | , New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 02, 2021 01:53 PM IST
Pollard singlehandedly took Mumbai Indians to a four-wicket win over CSK by smashing a blistering 34-ball 87 not out in a last-ball thriller on Saturday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Simon Doull and David Warner.(IPL)
Simon Doull and David Warner.(IPL)
cricket

Doull suggests 'a falling out' between David Warner and SRH team management

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 02, 2021 01:05 PM IST
"That dynamic, you sack a coach, Tom Moody, you employ Trevor Bayliss and then you bring Tom Moody back to oversee your cricket. I don't know how that relationship can possibly work," Doull added.
READ FULL STORY
Close
KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant. (IPL)
KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant. (IPL)
cricket

IPL 2021, PBKS vs DC Live Streaming: When and where to watch

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAY 02, 2021 11:31 AM IST
  • PBKS vs DC Live online Streaming, IPL 2021 Match 25 Online: All you need to know about live streaming details on Hotstar, match timings, venue for Indian Premier League Match Today between Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli.(Twitter)
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli.(Twitter)
cricket

RCB to donate for oxygen support, sport 'blue jersey' to show solidarity

ANI | , Ahmedabad
PUBLISHED ON MAY 02, 2021 11:16 AM IST
Kohli also said in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 RCB will be sporting a special "blue jersey" in one of the upcoming games to pay respect and show solidarity to all the front-line heroes who have led the fight against coronavirus pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved