IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, PBKS vs DC: KL Rahul hospitalized, Mayank Agarwal to lead Punjab against DC
PBKS vs DC, IPL 2021 Live Score: A rejuvenated Punjab Kings is set to lock horns with strong and well-settled Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2021, match no. 29 in Ahmedabad. Punjab will look to carry on the energy which helped them take down RCB in their last encounter. But facing Delhi Capitals won't be an easy task, especially in the absence of captain KL Rahul, who has been hospitalised after getting diagnosed with acute appendicitis. Mayank Agarwal will lead the side. On the other hand, Rishabh Pant & Co just destroyed the KKR bowling attack in the last game and would leave no stone unturned in repeating the same.
Follow all the updates here:
-
MAY 02, 2021 06:04 PM IST
PBKS in last five games
vs RCB: won by 34 runs
vs KKR: lost by 5 wickets
vs MI: won by 9 wickets
vs SRH: lost by 9 wickets
vs DC: lost by 6 wickets
-
MAY 02, 2021 05:51 PM IST
PBKS statement on Rahul's health
"KL Rahul complained of a severe abdomen pain last night and after not responding to medication, he was taken to the emergency room for further tests which revealed that he was diagnosed with acute appendicitis. It will be resolved surgically and for safety measures he has been transferred to the hospital for the same," the statement read.
-
MAY 02, 2021 05:49 PM IST
IPL 2021, PBKS vs DC: Major Update
Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul has been diagnosed with acute appendicitis and has flown to Mumbai for surgery and further treatment. Mayank Agarwal will lead the side in Rahul's absence, starting with tonight's match against Delhi Capitals. READ HERE
-
MAY 02, 2021 05:46 PM IST
PBKS vs DC: Head to head
Total matches: 27
DC won: 12
PBKS won: 15
-
MAY 02, 2021 05:41 PM IST
IPL 2021, Live Score: Delhi Capitals squad
Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Steven Smith, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Avesh Khan, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Umesh Yadav, Chris Woakes, Aniruddha Joshi, Sam Billings, Lukman Meriwala, Tom Curran, Praveen Dubey, Anrich Nortje, Vishnu Vinod, Manimaran Siddharth, Shams Mulani, Ripal Patel
-
MAY 02, 2021 05:35 PM IST
Punjab Kings full squad
KL Rahul(c), Prabhsimran Singh(w), Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Chris Jordan, Riley Meredith, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Moises Henriques, Mayank Agarwal, Mandeep Singh, Dawid Malan, Jalaj Saxena, Murugan Ashwin, Sarfaraz Khan, Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar, Jhye Richardson, Ishan Porel, Utkarsh Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Arshdeep Singh
-
MAY 02, 2021 05:30 PM IST
IPL 2021, PBKS vs DC Live Updates
Hello and welcome to the live blog of IPL 2021 match no. 30 - Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals in Ahmedabad. The battle of the wicketkeeper captains will pit two young talents of Indian cricket - KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant against each other. Both the skippers are very well aware of the conditions as they have played a couple of games prior to this contest. PBKS will be confident after defeating RCB in their previous encounter and look to maintain the momentum. DC, on the other hand, will also emphasize maintaining their winning streak. So, fasten your seat belts for another joyride and stay tuned for all the live updates.
