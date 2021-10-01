IPL 2021: Arshdeep castles Shubman Gill with a stunning delivery - WATCH

Punjab Kings (PBKS) bowler Arshdeep Singh on Friday bowled a stunning delivery to castle Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) opener Shubman Gill in the third over of the game in Dubai. Thus, the left-arm quick extend his tally of wickets to 14 in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Put to bat, KKR went off to a decent start as opener Venkatesh Iyer began the proceedings with a boundary off the first ball. He kicked off ferociously but his partner Gill had a cautious beginning. The duo had added 17 runs in the first couple of overs but their partnership came to an early end in the next over.

IPL 2021 KKR vs PBKS Live Score and Updates

Arshdeep came into the attack in the third over and began his spell with a dot ball. The next one was a wide ball and then he provided the breakthrough to PBKS with fuller delivery. Gill was early on his drive and the ball took a little inside edge to strike the middle and off stumps.

Have a look at Shubman Gill’s dismissal:

After Gill’s departure, Iyer kept the scoreboard ticking and played big shots. The Indore cricketer notched up his second IPL fifty off just 28 balls, before falling prey to Ravi Bishnoi in the 12th over. He scored 67 off 49 balls, including 9 boundaries and a six.

Earlier, PBKS skipper KL Rahul won the toss and opted to bowl against KKR in the IPL 2021 match no. 44. A fit-again Mayank Agarwal was brought back in place of Mandeep Singh in the Punjab playing eleven. The other changes were Shahrukh Khan replacing Harpreet Brar and Fabian Allen replacing Chris Gayle, who has left the IPL's bio-secure environment due to bubble fatigue.

ALSO READ | ‘Dhoni won’t think of replacing him with someone else’: Sehwag backs CSK star to play a mighty innings soon in IPL 2021

KKR made two changes, bringing in Tim Seifert for Lockie Ferguson and Shivami Mavi for Sandeep Warrier.

(With PTI Inputs)